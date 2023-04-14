2023 Randox Grand National: start time and TV details

The Randox Grand National is the biggest jump race in the world and on Saturday, April 15, 40 runners will head to Aintree bidding to join the famous roll of honour.

The Grand National is the highlight of three days of top-class racing on Merseyside, with the meeting running between Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15 in 2023.

Last year Sam Waley-Cohen brought down the curtain on his career as a jockey after he steered the Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats to a shock 50-1 victory in the showpiece, finishing clear of the JP McManus-owned Any Second Now.

Crowds are expected to flock to Liverpool for three action-packed days of racing to see who will have the final say in the £1 million contest.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National is run at Aintree, situated on the outskirts of Liverpool, on Saturday, April 15. The National is one of seven races on the final day of the meeting and is sent off at 5.15, having been run at that later start time since 2016 to avoid clashing with the nation's 3pm football kick-offs.

The Aintree festival begins on Thursday at 1.45, with four Grade 1s on the opening day. There are four more top-level contests on Friday and an additional three on Saturday.

What are the conditions of the Grand National?

The Grand National is so famous due to the difference it holds to all other races in the traditional racing calendar. The extreme distance of four miles and two and a half furlongs makes it the longest race of the season. The race is also run over the historic Grand National course, which is only used for five races each season, three of which are at this meeting.

Horses will jump 30 fences over two circuits and the obstacles are renowned for being more difficult in comparison to traditional fences used, although the test is certainly not as stiff as it once was.

Becher's Brook is perhaps the most famous of the obstacles, while The Chair, Canal Turn and Foinavon are also particularly iconic.

Which horses are running in the Grand National?

Lucinda Russell was the last British trainer to win the Grand National when One For Arthur provided her with a famous success in 2017 and she looks to have the leading hand to end the recent Irish domination with Corach Rambler, who made it back-to-back wins in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats warmed up for this year's running with a good fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while the second and third from 2022 – Any Second Now and Delta Work – won their most recent starts before they head to Liverpool.

Noble Yeats (right): won the Grand National last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Delta Work could form a strong team for Gordon Elliott, which could also include Galvin, who was narrowly touched off by his stablemate in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, while the other prominent British-trained runner in the race is Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos for Dan Skelton.

Has the 2023 Grand National field been confirmed?

Yes. Declarations for the final 40-runner field were made on Thursday. A total of 85 entries were initially made for the race in January but that number was whittled down over the next few months.

Last year's runner-up heads the weights carrying 11st 12lb, while his conqueror in 2022 Noble Yeats is next highest. Connections of Back On The Lash and Born By The Sea were counting their blessings after being the last horses to sneak into the final field at numbers 39 and 40. They will both carry the minimum weight of 10st 2lb.

Where can I watch the Grand National at Aintree?

If anyone is unable to make it to Merseyside, the Grand National will as usual be broadcast to millions around the world with ITV, Racing TV and Virgin Media One in Ireland showing the race.

ITV's coverage begins with an extended broadcast of The Opening Show, which will air on ITV4 from 9am-10.30am on Saturday morning. Full coverage of the Aintree card begins at 2pm on the main ITV channel, staying on air until 6.15pm, an hour after the Grand National is run.

Who should I bet on in the 2023 Grand National?

By James Hill, tipster

Three horses in particular stand out. Last year's winner Noble Yeats is a much improved horse 12 months on, offsetting the fact he's 19lb higher. Nothing is better treated than Corach Rambler, who is 10lb well in after his victory at Cheltenham, but the value among the principals could be Gaillard Du Mesnil, who also comes into the race off the back of a win at the festival.

He's trained by Willie Mullins, is set to be ridden by Paul Townend and this grey is rock-solid. He's never finished outside the three over obstacles so expect his price to shorten.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

