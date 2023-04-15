2023 Grand National tips: Racing Post experts predict the first four home in the big race at Aintree

The wait for the 2023 Randox Grand National is almost over and our team of top tipsters have predicted who they think will be the first four past the famous Aintree winning post . . .

Paul Kealy's Grand National 1-2-3-4 and big-race advice

1

2 Le Milos

3 Lifetime Ambition

4 The Big Breakaway

In the 39 runnings since 1975, 26 were won by horses aged ten or older, but every winner since 2015 has been younger than that, with last year's hero Noble Yeats the first seven-year-old to score since 1940. The race now attracts a better class of runner, and that generally means younger horses will shine.

Capodanno: has been kept fresh since February Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The big two for me are Capodanno, a Grade 1 winner at Punchestown last season who ran a cracker when third conceding 9lb to Janidil on his return in February and has been kept fresh since – even though trainer Wille Mullins was pondering throwing him into the Gold Cup – and Le Milos.

The latter's Coral Gold Cup win at Newbury has worked out really well, and he looked all class on his next run at Kelso until lack of fitness told and he was picked off close home. Expect to see the real deal this time.

To complete the 1-2-3-4 that you're always asked for but nobody ever gets, I'm going with Lifetime Ambition, who ran well over an inadequate trip when fourth in the Grand Sefton, and Welsh National runner-up The Big Breakaway, who has a big run in him if he takes to the fences in first-time blinkers.

Tom Segal's Grand National 1-2-3-4 and big-race advice

1

2 Mr Incredible

3 Delta Work

4 Le Milos

If you're expecting some convoluted argument about how to find the winner of the Grand National, I would look away now. Basically since the fences were made smaller the National has become the lottery it never was, with weird winners coming from left field regularly.

If you take the amazing Tiger Roll out of the equation the average winning SP since 2013 is over 32-1 and with him it's still over 25-1. The one thing I would say is that since One For Arthur won the race for Scotland back in 2017, no British-trained runner has finished in the first three so like most races these days, I would always start with an Irish horse who has been trained for the race.

The Big Dog has won two big staying handicaps in Ireland this season, and been third in the Welsh National, so he tops my Irish-dominated list, ahead of Mr Incredible and Delta Work who have both also run big races in Britain this season.

More Grand National 1-2-3-4 predictions

Keith Melrose, betting editor

1

2 Ain't That A Shame

3 Galvin

4 Fury Road

Kevin Morley, tipster

1

2 Corach Rambler

3 Longhouse Poet

4 Coko Beach

Richard Austen, Spotlight editor

1

2 Le Milos

3 Mr Incredible

4 Noble Yeats

David Toft, tipster

1

2 Noble Yeats

3 Gaillard Du Mensil

4 Capodanno

David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

1

2 Gabbys Cross

3 Longhouse Poet

4 Galvin

Conor Fennelly, tipster

1

2 Noble Yeats

3 Any Second Now

4 Mr Incredible

Robbie Wilders, tipster

1

2 Roi Mage

3 Velvet Elvis

4 Ain't That A Shame

Richard Birch, tipster

1

2 Galvin

3 Any Second Now

4 Vanillier

Jonny Pearson, handicapper

1

2 Corach Rambler

3 Darasso

4 Cape Gentleman

Steve Mason, handicapper

1

2 Le Milos

3 Delta Work

4 Noble Yeats

