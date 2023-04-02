'Robust policing plans' in place for Grand National day after reported sabotage plot by activists

Merseyside Police have reaffirmed their “robust plans” for Grand National day at Aintree after it was claimed activists are planning a protest at jump racing’s big event on April 15.

It was reported that more than 100 activists are plotting to storm security fences at the track before the world-renowned race, with the intention of forming a human barricade and sitting across the National course, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Six activists ran on to the track before the Derby at Epsom last year, while four climate-change protesters, dressed as catering staff, chained themselves to the rail by the winning post following the opening race of the final day at Royal Ascot in 2021.

An Ascot spokesperson said at the time that the protest was "a minor incident . . . dealt with efficiently", and a two-day trial for aggravated trespass did not go ahead the following year.

It was reported the ringleaders of the Aintree plot have made two visits to the Jockey Club-owned racecourse to identify potential security weaknesses.

Grand National: takes place on April 15 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Merseyside Police has a robust policing plan in place for Aintree, as it does for any major public event, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.

“We have been working with our partners, including The Jockey Club, for a number of months in the build up to this year’s festival to ensure that any necessary plans and processes are in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to racegoers and local residents and businesses.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public order or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Protestors entered the track near the first fence before the 1993 National that was declared void. The race was set to get under way after a delay for the course to be cleared, only for two false starts, with seven horses completing the contest after the second false start procedure was not flagged properly.

Aintree's big race was postponed by two days in 1997 following a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of the course on the raceday. Lord Gyllene won the rescheduled contest.

Aintree declined to comment and pointed to the statement by Merseyside Police.



Read more . . .

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.