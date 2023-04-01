'He was bought with Aintree in mind' - Roi Mage thriving before Grand National bid

received 40 stitches and staples after sustaining a nasty leg injury at Cheltenham in January but confidence is growing at Patrick Griffin's yard that he is back at his peak prior to an audacious tilt at the .

A multiple winner at Graded and Listed level in France, the 11-year-old appears to be thriving and put in an excellent effort when second to Longhouse Poet at Down Royal last month when giving him 10lb. There would be a hint of deja vu should the son of Poliglote hit the elbow in front in two weeks' time, given the same connections won the big race in 2013 with the Sue Smith-trained 66-1 chance Auroras Encore, who powered to a nine-length victory.

Having marginally missed the cut last year, it is all systems go for Roi Mage this season according to the trainer's son and assistant James Griffin.