Rachael Blackmore's history-making Grand National winner Minella Times retired

Minella Times, the horse on whom Rachael Blackmore made history when becoming the first female rider to win the Grand National in 2021, has been retired.

The Henry De Bromhead-trained ten-year-old was a six-and-a-half-length winner of the Aintree spectacular under Blackmore and was being prepared at another tilt at the race, but suffered a setback.

Minella Times' famous success also capped an incredible 2020-21 season for Blackmore, who was the leading rider at the Cheltenham Festival for the first time that year with six wins including in the Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

It also formed part of a brilliant campaign for trainer Henry De Bromhead, who had won the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Cheltenham Gold Cup at the festival.

Minella Times: the Grand National hero was a history maker for Rachael Blackmore Credit: Edward Whitaker

De Bromhead told the Racing Post: "We were hoping to have another crack at the Grand National with Minella Times but unfortunately he’s suffered a setback so he’s going to miss the race and we’ve decided to give him a well-earned retirement.

"The day he won the Grand National was magic. It’s up there with one of our best-ever days in racing and one we’ll never forget. He was absolutely brilliant on the day. He jumped fantastic and Rachael gave him an unbelievable ride."

Blackmore told Betfair: "It’s a day I will never forget. He is such a special horse to a lot of people and now he will get to enjoy a wonderful well deserved retirement. Henry and all the team in Knockeen did such an incredible job and I will always be so grateful for that."

The son of Oscar had not been able to make it back-to-back victories in the National when he was brought down at Valentine's and had been pulled up in two starts this season, including in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Minella Times retires having won four races from 26 starts under rules and earned nearly £500,000 in prize-money, including £375,000 for his Grand National triumph.

