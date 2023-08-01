Why history will be all against Big Evs if star juvenile lines up against elders in Nunthorpe Stakes at York

Recent history suggests Big Evs might not be winning the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes if connections decide to supplement him for the Group 1 at York on August 25.

Trained by Mick Appleby and owned by RP Racing Ltd, Big Evs followed up his Windsor Castle win by landing the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday when talk surfaced of a crack at the Nunthorpe.

As a two-year-old, the son of Blue Point would be due to carry 8st 3lb in the £500,000 event, while older male horses have to shoulder 9st 13lb.

That concession could make the idea of a supplementary entry an attractive one, but no juvenile has been successful since Kingsgate Native in 2007, with before that Lyric Fantasy obliging in 1992.

The Platinum Queen was second in last year's York showpiece, but got her day in the sun against older sprinters by winning the Prix de l'Abbaye in October.

The Platinum Queen (right) is edged out by Highfield Princess in last year's Nunthorpe Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

In 2021, Chipotle came ninth, while two youngsters contested the 2016 running won by Mecca's Angel. Prince Of Lir and Yalta failed to fire though, finishing 13th and 19th, but 12 months earlier Acapulco shaped much better when two lengths adrift of Mecca's Angel.

A hulking American filly trained by Wesley Ward, she had landed the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and was fancied at York , where she went off the 13-8 favourite. Her speed was not enough to carry her to victory, but she did earn £66,650 – a figure dwarfed by the £107,500 on offer for second this time round.

First place will result in a prize of £283,550 and you could not blame Appleby and Big Ev's owners for dreaming about that, even if the trends are against them.

Read this next:

'Mick can do it with any horse' - big win for Appleby as Big Evs follows up Royal Ascot win in Molecomb

'He's very special' - imperious Paddington holds off rivals to make it six in a row in Sussex Stakes

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.