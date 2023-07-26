Who remains in contention for the Goodwood Cup on day one of Glorious Goodwood?

Brilliant Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and star three-year-old stayer Gregory remain in contention for the Goodwood Cup (4.35 ) next Tuesday and a decision on their participation will be made closer to the race according to joint-trainer John Gosden.

The Wathnan Racing-owned pair were among 14 left in the 2m Group 1 on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood at the latest confirmation stage.

Both horses maintained their unbeaten records with victories at Royal Ascot last month, where Gregory struck in the Queen's Vase under Frankie Dettori. Bookmakers regard him as the more likely of the two to line up and make him the 7-4 favourite, with Courage Mon Ami a 5-1 chance.

The son of Golden Horn could bid to emulate the great Gosden-trained stayer Stradivarius, who landed the Queen's Vase before the first of his four Goodwood Cup wins in 2017. He would also get a significant weight-for-age allowance being a three-year-old.

"At present both horses will be left in the race and then we will make a decision nearer the time," Gosden said. "Gregory saw the mile and six furlongs out the other day and I think he will see the two miles out too. I think he is very much a progressive sort. He's a three-year-old getting the weight in the race, which is a very big edge. We have done it before with Stradivarius.

"We've been very happy with him since Ascot. He's short on experience, but he's a talented colt with a great mind and has a very relaxed attitude to life."

Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown said: "They're still both in and all options are open at the moment. We said we'd leave both in then have a chat a bit later in the week – no final decision has been made. Courage Mon Ami was remarkable to win the Gold Cup on his fourth start and we are tremendously excited about him, but Gregory is a big horse, lengthy and very unfurnished.

"To do what he's doing now is incredibly impressive as his pedigree also suggests he will get better with age. What he's doing now is a big bonus and his main target is the St Leger, which we identified immediately after Royal Ascot."

Rivals in the £500,000 showpiece could include Coltrane, who finished second to Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup at the royal meeting, while Eldar Eldarov, Giavellotto and Emily Dickinson also remain in contention.

Isaac Shelby: expected to line up in Group 2 Lennox Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Wathnan Racing could also have a leading chance in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes (4.00 ), for which French 2,000 Guineas runner-up Isaac Shelby was among 13 horses to stand their ground at the latest confirmations stage.

The Brian Meehan-trained three-year-old will be dropping back in trip in the 7f contest, having finished fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot last time.

His main rival could be 2021 winner Kinross, who was an unlucky runner-up 12 months ago, while the likes of Pogo, Jumbly and Craven Stakes winner Indestructible also remain in contention.

Brown said: "Isaac is in great form and the plan is if he's well he'll go there. It's very exciting for the owners as Goodwood is amazing – everyone loves it and having big chances in the best races on day one is tremendous, considering they've been in the game for a short period of time."

Goodwood Cup confirmations

Bolshoi Ballet Aidan O'Brien

Broome Aidan O'Brien

Coltrane Andrew Balding

Courage Mon Ami John & Thady Gosden

Eldar Eldarov Roger Varian

Enemy Ian Williams

Giavellotto Marco Botti

Lone Eagle Ralph Beckett

Ocean Wind Roger Teal

Quickthorn Hughie Morrison

Tashkhan Brian Ellison

Emily Dickinson Aidan O'Brien

Adelaide River Aidan O'Brien

Gregory John & Thady Gosden

4.35 Goodwood, August 1, Qatar Goodwood Cup: bet365: 7-4 Gregory, 11-4 Coltrane, 5 Courage Mon Ami, 6 Emily Dickinson, 8 Eldar Eldarov, 10 Giavellotto, 14 Quickthorn, 16 Broome, 20 bar

