Ocean Wind set for first crack at Group 1 after encouraging return from 771-day layoff

The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup is the next target for Ocean Wind after he returned from almost two years off the track with a fine third in the Coral Marathon at Sandown last month.

A Listed bumper winner, the Roger Teal-trained seven-year-old transitioned into a good performer on the Flat, with his one-length second to Stradivarius in the 2021 Sagaro Stakes highlighting that ability, but he met with a setback after running at Sandown in May that year.

He hadn't been seen for 771 days before finishing three and a half lengths behind Yibir, a run which has encouraged Teal to take aim at the Group 1 on Tuesday week.

"He's in good order, so hopefully we can head towards Goodwood now," Teal said. "He seems as if he's come out of Sandown good and hopefully he'll come on for the run as well, so fingers crossed.

"We were delighted with the run at Sandown, after being off the track for nearly two years. A couple more strides he'd have got back up for second, so it was a very encouraging first run back, and especially against a horse with the quality of Yibir."

Roger Teal: trainer of Ocean Wind Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Lambourn trainer added: "It was a good performance and he can only come on for it. It was only a couple of years ago that he was second to Stradivarius. If we can get him back to that form we'd be delighted, so hopefully he's on his way back."

Ocean Wind is a 33-1 chance for the Goodwood Cup on August 1, with Queen's Vase winner Gregory heading the market at a best-priced 2-1 with William Hill (7-4 generally).

Read more . . .

The People's Champion: a horse who didn't like to hang about and another with a unique record

2023 King George: assessing the top contenders for the big Group 1 at Ascot on Saturday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.