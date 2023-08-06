'Unusual' weather patterns and abandonment shows the challenge facing racing, says Goodwood

Extreme weather wrought by climate change represents one of the biggest challenges facing racecourses in Britain according to Adam Waterworth after part of the Glorious Goodwood meeting he runs was abandoned for the first time in living memory.

A heavy downpour on top of saturated ground on Saturday forced the cancellation of the final three races of the five-day meeting held at a track renowned for the efficient drainage of its chalk-based surface.

The heavy rain has not been confined to Goodwood. Last Wednesday Redcar was forced to abandon due to waterlogging, Sunday's fixture at Haydock needed to pass an inspection and Monday's card at Carlisle has been lost.