Sunday racing depleted as rain causes cards at the Curragh and Redcar to be cancelled

Racing has been cancelled at the Curragh following significant rain overnight.

The track had been due to hold eight races, including the feature Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes and Group 3 Michael John Kennedy Memorial Stakes, on the second day of action following Savethelastdance's triumph in the Irish Oaks on Saturday.

An inspection was called for 7.30am by clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan but the course was deemed unraceable after parts of the track were found to be waterlogged from overnight rain.

"Unfortunately we're in trouble, with patches of the track waterlogged," Sheridan said. "It's running off the hill and lying here, and anyone who was here yesterday could see that from about 4.30pm to 8pm we got about 15mm pretty quickly.

"From yesterday evening until now we've had about 23mm in total and Met Eireann are giving it another 5-10mm through today, so unfortunately we're unfit to race. We've had approximately 250 per cent more rain than you'd normally have in the last three weeks.

"We'll liaise with HRI going forward with regards to a new meeting."

Racing has also been cancelled at Redcar after conditions quickly turned testing due to heavy showers.

An 8am inspection was called at the Yorkshire track after the going turned soft, heavy in places overnight before the meeting was cancelled by acting clerk of the course Steve Gofton.

