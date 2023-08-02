Soft ground expected at Glorious Goodwood as forecasters hint at dry weather

Goodwood's clerk of the course Ed Arkell was optimistic after Wednesday's action that Thursday's spectators would be treated rather better by the weather gods.

"Allegedly, it's going to stop raining and we're going to have a lovely day tomorrow," Arkell noted, his humour being the only dry thing left to him by that point.

"We've had 4.5mm during racing. It's what the Irish call 'soft rain', it gets everything sodden without filling the rain gauge, so I've had better days, but it was fantastic racing.

"Paddington proved his quality in conditions that he's obviously handled, because he won, but are presumably not his optimum."

The official going by the end of Wednesday's card was 'soft, heavy in places' on the straight course and 'heavy, soft in places' on the round course.

Arkell said he felt race times showed the round course was slightly more testing and as night fell, his team were considering what rail movements would be best ahead of Thursday's action.

Asked how the course might ride if the dry forecast proved accurate, Arkell suggested the official going might well return to soft.

"However, it will probably be quite hard work to get through if the sun comes out and there's a bit of a breeze," he added.

Friday is also expected to be dry but heavy rain could return to Goodwood on Saturday morning, according to some forecasts.

A crowd of 15,256 was present for Paddington's Sussex Stakes triumph, slightly down on the previous year's crowd, which course officials were pleased with, given the weather. The Gordon Enclosure is expected to sell out on Saturday and will be close to a sellout on Friday.

Murphy pulls clear after Wednesday double

Frankie Dettori was unable to add to his Lennox Stakes success with a winner on Wednesday but Oisin Murphy enjoyed better fortune when he became the only jockey to ride two winners at this year's Goodwood festival thanks to a double.

Murphy stormed clear on the Andrew Balding-trained Flora Of Bermuda for his first winner of the meeting in the fillies' conditions stakes, before completing the double with Rhoscolyn, who justified favouritism to land the closing 7f handicap for David O'Meara.

He will look to extend his winning advantage this week with five rides on Thursday, including the well-fancied Sketch in the Group 2 Markel Richmond Stakes (2.25 ).

Flora Of Bermuda's success also completed a double for trainer Andrew Balding, who saddled a surprise 25-1 winner in the opening 1m4f handicap with The Goat.

The Hampshire-based trainer joined Richard Hannon at the top of the trainers' standings after Hannon added another Pattern race success to his tally for the week with Magical Sunset in the Group 3 Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes.

