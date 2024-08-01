Smart View: tips for day three of Glorious Goodwood with assistance of our revolutionary racecard

The newest addition to the Racing Post's award-winning app is the Smart View card. This turns the traditional racecard into a product fit for the 21st century. All the do-it-yourself elements, which have necessarily been condensed into an arcane shorthand over the years, are now contained in six colour-coded bars, following a traffic light-like system, to represent scores out of 100. These six scores are then combined into a weighted average, which is presented as the Smart View score.

Here we look at the scores and combine them with human logic to come up with a tip for every ITV race.

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Kincsem Handicap

Approval (93) comes out on top on overall score from Watcha Matey and Midnight Gun (91). However, given he is the outsider of the field, an each-way chance is taken on Son, who is rated just behind on 90. His last couple of runs need forgiving, but he would be right there on his Greenham run. The drop in class will suit and he will love the ground.

Son 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.25 Goodwood: Markel Richmond Stakes

The Strikin Viking comes out well clear on Smart View ratings and, while he is a relatively short price, you could argue he ought to be shorter. His overall score of 93 is five clear of Tropical Storm and Billboard Star (88) and he should take plenty of beating here.

The Strikin Viking 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

3.00 Goodwood: John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes

Another favourite who comes out well clear of his rivals on Smart View ratings. His overall score of 96 is five clear of Bellum Justum. Jan Brueghel scores full marks on ability, trainer score, jockey and distance with just the ground (86) bringing him down. He ought to be very difficult to beat here.

Jan Brueghel 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.35 Goodwood: Qatar Nassau Stakes

The betting has this as a shootout between Emily Upjohn and Opera Singer, but Smart View has this much more in favour of John and Thady Gosden's five-year-old. Emily Upjohn's score of 96 is six better than Opera Singer, with the rest 87 or lower. With a forecast SP of 2-1, she rates one of the best value favourites of the week.

Emily Upjohn 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

How to find Smart View on your app

You will need to make sure you have the latest version of the Racing Post app. To do this search for 'Racing Post' on the Apple or Google Store.

Once your app is updated, click on your chosen racecard and select the Smart View tab as shown in the image above.

Read this next:

Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.