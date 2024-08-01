Harry Wilson followed up three winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two - get his Glorious Goodwood day three tips

Harry Wilson followed 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on Tuesday with a 7-2 success on day two. Get his advice for all eight races at Glorious Goodwood on Thursday . . .

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Kincsem Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Palace Green

Sisyphean will be a big danger if staying this longer trip, but my vote goes to Palace Green, who looked mightily unlucky at Royal Ascot. He was still travelling ominously well before repeatedly being short of room and denied a clear run for the much of the straight. He showed a lot of promise before clearly not staying 1m4f on his penultimate start, but that form has been franked by the runner-up, who is 20lb higher having won two times since, and he could have plenty in hand off this mark of 90, if granted more luck in running.

Palace Green 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Hughes

2.25 Goodwood

Markel Richmond Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Billboard Star

Billboard Star travelled just as well as Whistlejacket for much of the July Stakes before not being able to go with that very smart winner in the closing stages, but that race has already been boosted by the third Aomori City, who won the Vintage here on Tuesday, and is some of the strongest form on offer in this contest. He's already shown promise over course-and-distance, having finished third on his debut in a race that has worked out well, with the runner-up finishing second in a competitive maiden here on Tuesday and the fourth and fifth both striking on their next starts, while odds-on winner Principality bumped into subsequent Group 2 winner Ancient Truth on his debut. He should appreciate a fast surface, as he did when winning comfortably on his second start, and has a big chance.

Billboard Star 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.00 Goodwood

John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Meydaan

Jan Brueghel arrives unbeaten, latterly winning a Group 3, and is bred to relish this extra distance, being a brother to Irish Derby winner Sovereign. He might just be better than these, even carrying a 3lb penalty, but this speed-favouring track isn't suited to suit and I'm willing to take him on with Meydaan. He finished third in the Lingfield Derby Trial on his last try at this trip and the form of that race is strong, with the winner going on to place in both the English and Irish Derby and the second scoring in the Queen's Vase, while the fourth has landed a Listed race since too. He then landed the Cocked Hat Stakes here, form that looks solid with the runner-up filing the same position in the King Edward VII and the third running to a better RPR in a Newmarket handicap next time, before finding 1m6f too far at Royal Ascot, having pulled hard. He's proven on the track and there should be plenty more to come from him.

Meydaan 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

3.35 Goodwood

Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1), 1m2f

Harry's tip: Sparkling Plenty

Emily Upjohn leads the way on ratings and could prove too good for these, but there doesn't appear to be a lot of pace on, which won't help her, and she could prove vulnerable to an improving three-year-old like Sparkling Plenty. She looked to be crying out for a step up in trip when making up ground late on in the Prix de la Grotte and French 1,000 Guineas and proved that when coming from last to first to land the Prix de Diane when last seen, form that received a timely boost two weeks ago when runner-up Survie took the Group 2 Prix de Malleret, while the quicker ground may have also helped with her improvement. She has been part-bought by Al Shaqab Racing for £5,000,000 since and this daughter of Kingman who is blessed with a turn of foot should act on this speedy track.

Sparkling Plenty 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Cristian Demuro Tnr: P Cottier

4.10 Goodwood

Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Sunshine State

Just one of the 17 runners has run in a handicap before, so working out this race is tricky, but one who is sure to improve for the step up in trip and moving into handicaps is Sunshine State. She ran home powerfully from miles back to make a winning debut at Chelmsford and was thought good enough to run in a Listed race next time. That run shouldn't be viewed too harshly, as it was a good race and she was poorly drawn, and she looks potentially leniently let in off a mark of 77. She's a half-sister to winning miler Oddyssey, who was just touched off in the Chesham and ended his juvenile season rated 95, and could be open to untold improvement now going up in trip.

Sunshine State 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Charlie Johnston

4.45 Goodwood

Buccellati Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Cloud King

I've been watching Cloud King ever since he made a mightily impressive winning handicap debut at Southwell in March, when he tanked through the race on the bridle before readily asserting to score by three and a half lengths. That was only a Class 6 contest, but it suggested he had plenty of upside. However, he followed that with three defeats, but they came in small-field affairs, and what was blatantly obvious is that he needs a strong pace, as he can take a fierce hold, and he proved just that when winning comfortably on his last start. This big-field scenario, with plenty of pace angles, should suit him down to the ground and he's got the perfect partner in Jamie Spencer.

Cloud King 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

5.20 Goodwood

Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Ghaiyya

Those with form will act as a good benchmark but don't set an exceedingly high standard, and given some of the pedigrees on show this is likely to go to a newcomer. Dreamy is the obvious starting point and is likely to start favourite for the Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien combination, and it wouldn't surprise me if she won, but Ghaiyya is from a family that the Johnston yard knows well and I'll take a chance on her. She's a half-sister to the yard's Gold Cup winner Subjectivist and dual 1m4f Group 2 scorer Sir Ron Priestley, so her future lies over further, but there's hope that she may be precocious enough to make a good fist of it as the former, as well as another winning sibling Alba Rose, scored over 7f as a juvenile.

Ghaiyya 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

5.55 Goodwood

HKJC World Pool Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Rockstar Icon

This is a tricky three-year-old handicap and there are a number who deserve respect, including class-dropping course winner Qirat, the in-form Treasure Time and Sir Gabrial, who is 6lb well-in under a penalty for his runaway Salisbury success. That said, I can't help but feel that Rockstar Icon is potentially well handicapped and he's my selection. He finished fifth on his handicap debut at Newmarket in May, when he attracted some support in the betting before finishing fifth, shaping as if the step up to a mile would suit, which is backed up by his pedigree. That form is strong, with the winner running Oak Tree Stake second Jabaara close in Listed company next time, while the second, fourth and dead-heated fifth have all won since. His second in a Haydock novice last year has also been well advertised since, with the winner now rated 85+ (hasn't been reassessed) having won twice since, the third rated 90 after good runs in Pattern company and the fourth rated 101 after four subsequent wins. All that makes this mark of 80 look very workable and he looks far too big at around 16-1.

Rockstar Icon 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

