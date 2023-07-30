'I'd expect we’ll start between good, good to soft' - going change at Goodwood after 'dry and breezy' Saturday

Goodwood clerk of the course Edward Arkell believes the ground will be “between good, good to soft” when the five-day festival begins on Tuesday.

The going was changed to good to soft, good in places, having been good to soft, soft in places after a “dry and breezy day” on Saturday.

Glorious Goodwood kicks off with the Group 1 Goodwood Cup (4.35 ) the feature race on Tuesday, and Arkell was pleased with the current going conditions.

He said on Sunday: “I changed the ground this morning and we’re expecting another dry start to the day today. The forecast says we’ll have light rain this afternoon but nothing significant. Tomorrow looks like a damp and misty day, but it could clear later in the day.

“There is a chance of a shower on Tuesday and then a bit more rain moving in during the evening but that’s not forecast to be more than 3-5mm. I would expect we’ll start somewhere between good, good to soft.”

The meeting attracts some of the biggest stars from around the world, with Paddington arguably the biggest name in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 ).

Arkell said: “We look forward to it - it’s our flagship meeting and we’ve got some great racing. “We have some really exciting horses and if you weren’t excited about this we’d then there would be a problem because all the Group 1s look really hot races.”

