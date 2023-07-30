The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

Not having a stable behind you – things are difficult, very difficult. It's hard to get good rides and hasn't been easy, but I always saw myself at some stage moving away.

Andrea Atzeni reflects on his decision to move to Hong Kong at the end of August.

'It wasn't an easy decision to make - it's life changing' - Andrea Atzeni ready for Hong Kong challenge

I'm upsides Tom Queally and Jamie Moore – it's extraordinary and my absolute dream. Even now I find it terribly difficult to leave the horses – they're just a magnet.

72-year-old rider Caroline Miller discusses riding out for Gary Moore as she prepares for the Magnolia Cup

'I don't want safe, I want speed!' - meet the 72-year-old set to ride in the Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood

Every time you have a good winner these days someone will be straight on the phone trying to buy it.

Charlie Johnston speaks about the challenges of training as part of Sunday's Big Read

'It's demoralising to say the least' - Charlie Johnston sees another promising youngster sold to race abroad

He's very aggressive and when you ask him to quicken he really grabs hold of the bit and does really quicken. It's very unusual, but I suppose everything he is doing is very unusual. He looks a very special horse.

Aidan O'Brien discusses the prospects of Eclipse winner Paddington ahead of his Sussex Stakes test

'It's abnormal improvement' - Paddington thriving before Sussex showdown says Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien reveals what sets star three-year-old Paddington apart Credit: Mark Cranham

I told the owners that if he didn’t run well today we would have to geld him. Perhaps the horse overheard me!

Mark Usher reacts to the shock success of Monks Mead at Lingfield

'I was surprised the odds were so big' - Mark Usher causes upset with 150-1 juvenile winner

It's unbelievable how nice people have been. I suppose everyone knows racing is a tough game and when somebody gets knocked out like I did it's hard, so people try to give some support and I'm so grateful for that.

Wayne Lordan on recovering from the fall he sustained in the Irish Derby

Wayne Lordan on the road to recovery after horror fall in Irish Derby

There were a lot of unknowns so I didn't know how to deal with it. One minute you get a little bit of hope and then you're crushed along the way. There were setbacks all the time. You don't have a choice but to be resilient, otherwise you'll sit and cry all day.

Ed Barrett talks to Jonathan Harding about his life-changing fall in 2015

'I was looking at the sky and thought, I've had a good run - I didn't know if I'd survive or not'

