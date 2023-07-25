2023 King George: assessing the top contenders for the big Group 1 at Ascot on Saturday

The race of the season takes place on Saturday with a collection of Flat racing's biggest names in contention to contest the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot). Here we assess the leading contenders and provide a verdict for the big race . . .

Strengths: Beat the reopposing King Of Steel when a half-length winner of the Derby last month. Completed the Derby double when winning the Irish equivalent at the Curragh this month and surely has more to offer after just two starts over 1m4f. He recorded the same Racing Post Rating of 124 in the Derby as the 2021 winner Adayar, who went on to land the King George at three.

Weaknesses: Ran to a 4lb lower figure on RPRs in the Irish Derby, recording only the seventh-best winning figure in the race in the last ten runnings. Of the leading contenders, only Emily Upjohn has a shorter break between her last run in the King George.

Odds: 7-2 joint favourite

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Strengths: Taken his form to a new level since stepping up to 1m4f in two starts this season, finishing second in the Derby, then winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot. This imposing colt has lots of potential after just four starts and any ease in the ground is unlikely to inconvenience him.

Weaknesses: Only beat inferior-rated rivals last time, even if it was encouraging to see him go one better just 20 days on from the Derby over the King George course and distance. Has to reverse the Derby form with Auguste Rodin.

Odds: 7-2 joint favourite

King Of Steel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Roger Varian

Strengths: A career-best win on his return when beating Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown in May, having defeated Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on his previous start in June last year. A late bloomer but arriving after his best two performances.

Weaknesses: Has been given a two-month break to recover from his Brigadier Gerard success but the bounce factor is nonetheless a legitimate concern given he had not raced for almost a year before then. Has significantly more experience than most, albeit mainly at a lower level.

Odds: 4-1

Hukum 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Owen Burrows

Strengths: Second to Paddington over 1m2f in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown last time but this 1m4f trip is her ideal distance. Won over course and distance, and with cut in the ground, on Qipco British Champions Day last year. Her Coronation Cup win on her reappearance rated similarly to previous winners, Hukum and Pyledriver.

Weaknesses: Finished last of six in this race last year and this year's field is undoubtedly stronger.

Odds: 4-1

Emily Upjohn 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Strengths: Last year's Derby winner and his RPR of 125 at Epsom was 1lb higher than Auguste Rodin. Only four starts and well capable of rating higher with an injury-free run through the rest of the campaign.

Weaknesses: Suffered a first defeat on his return in the Brigadier Gerard and ruled out of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month due to a minor setback. Will need to improve on second start of the season.

Odds: 13-2

Desert Crown 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Strengths: Standout performance when landing this race last year. Won for a third time over course and distance in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on his first start since. The most experienced of the leading contenders and connections feel he will have improved for his recent successful return.

Weaknesses: More will be required in this deeper race compared with last year. In a similar vein to Hukum and Desert Crown, he has his second start of the season after missing almost a year.

Odds: 7-1

Pyledriver 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

The verdict

A case can be made for all the main contenders in a fascinating and extremely deep race. Given Auguste Rodin's display at the Curragh, it would not be surprising if King Of Steel reverses the Derby form, but preference is for Emily Upjohn. She beat a subsequent Group 1 winner in Westover in the Coronation Cup and ran perfectly well over 1m2f when second in the Eclipse. Last year's winner Pyledriver should not be dismissed lightly, albeit this year's running will require more.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, 3.40 Ascot, Saturday Coral: 7-2 Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel, 4 Hukum, 9-2 Emily Upjohn, 13-2 Desert Crown, 7 Pyledriver, 16 Luxembourg, Westover, 20 bar

Read more . . .

Auguste Rodin and Desert Crown among 15 kept in contention for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

'He could be favourite' - Hukum clipped again for King George with forecast showers to be in his favour

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

The Big Kick-Off 2023-24: get your 80-page edition in the Racing Post on Monday, July 31 - or you can pre-order your copy here.