Gregory now 5-2 (from 4) for the Goodwood Cup and set to take the Stradivarius route

Queen's Vase winner Gregory is set to take the Stradivarius route to the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster in September, with connections now eyeing a tilt at the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on August 1 for the three-year-old.

John and Thady Gosden also have their most recent Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami , who like Gregory was purchased by Qatari owners Wathnan Racing just prior to the royal meeting, among their options for the two-miler at Goodwood.

But he also holds an entry in the Lonsdale Cup at York next month and on Tuesday he drifted out to 4-1 (from 2) for the Goodwood Cup with Coral, who made Gregory, the son of the Gosdens' 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn, the new 5-2 (from 4-1) favourite.

In 2017 the yard's legendary stayer Stradivarius came fresh from winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot to land the first of his four Goodwood Cups, benefiting from a 13lb weight advantage over his older rivals.

As a three-year-old Gregory would profit from the same pull in the weights, unlike stablemate Courage Mon Ami, who is a year older.

The last of the Classic generation to have a crack at the Goodwood Cup was Irish Derby winner Santiago in 2020, but he could finish only third to Stradivarius.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: "Gregory has come out of Royal Ascot in good shape and we could look at the Goodwood Cup with him. We also have Courage Mon Ami in there but he has other entries."

On returning Gregory to 1m6½f in the final Classic of the season at Doncaster in September, Gosden said: "He's a progressive, talented colt who will be suited to the St Leger trip."

Before his Royal Ascot win, the unbeaten Gregory landed the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood in impressive fashion.

Coral's Dave Stevens said: "With Gregory receiving the weight allowance against the likes of Coltrane at Goodwood, connections seem keen to run the three-year-old rather than Courage Mon Ami, and as a result the former is now clear favourite for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup."

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (4.35 Goodwood, Tuesday, August 1)

Coral: 5-2 Gregory, 3 Coltrane, 4 Courage Mon Ami, 6 Subjectivist, 8 Emily Dickinson, 10 Eldar Eldarov, Giavellotto, Quickthorn, 12 bar

