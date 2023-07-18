Racing Post logo
Glorious Goodwood

Which performances from the past week shook up the Glorious Goodwood betting markets?

Goodwood: main meeting at the track starts on August 1
Goodwood: set to host major racing next monthCredit: Edward Whitaker

Newmarket’s three-day July festival climaxed on Saturday and informative meetings at Ascot and York shadowed their July Cup card. With all eyes now turning to Glorious Goodwood – which is a fortnight away – we identify the primary market movers from the past week’s action.

Nostrum

Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, August 2)

Previous odds: 12-1
New odds: 5-1

Paddington remains the odds-on favourite to bring up the sixth win of a magnificent season in the Sussex Stakes, but Listed success for Nostrum on his return from a long absence saw his price shorten for the Group 1 contest.

The Juddmonte runner had not been seen since finishing third in the Dewhurst in October behind subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean, but shrugged off that absence with a powerful display in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes, readily accounting for the previously unbeaten Embesto.

Nostrum impressed on his return at the July course
Nostrum impressed on his return at the July courseCredit: Mark Cranham

Victory at Newmarket saw his odds plummet for the Sussex and while trainer Sir Michael Stoute was coy on the next steps for the Kingman colt, a step back up to Group 1 company seems inevitable. His odds of 5-1 with William Hill are a standout, with no other firm going bigger than 9-2.

Silk
Nostrum15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Nashwa

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, August 3)

Previous odds: 12-1
New odds: 5-2

The most significant performance last week came at Newmarket on Friday, where Nashwa put a pair of odds-on defeats behind her with a stylish five-length success when dropped back to a mile in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes.

That performance produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 122 and Nashwa reportedly heads to Glorious Goodwood next, where she will bid to win the Nassau Stakes again.

Nashwa wins the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood last season
Nashwa: winner of the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker

Nashwa's Falmouth success saw her odds collapse for the 1m2f Group 1, with William Hill going 5-2 (from 12-1). Star French filly Blue Rose Cen remains the Nassau favourite at a general 6-4.

Silk
Nashwa15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Blue For You

Coral Golden Mile (3.00 Goodwood, August 4)

Previous odds: 33-1
New odds: 16-1

David O’Meara sent out the first and second in last year’s Coral Golden Mile with 20-1 shot Orbaan leading home his stablemate Blue For You, and the latter prepped for this year’s running of the prestigious handicap with an impressive victory at York on Saturday.

Blue For You was backed into 7-2 before the off and justified the market support with a comfortable three-length success under Danny Tudhope.

On the back of that performance, Sky Bet went 16-1 (from 33) for the Golden Mile.

Silk
Blue For You15:00 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: David O'Meara

Badri

Coral Stewards’ Cup (3.35 Goodwood, August 5)

Previous odds: 25-1
New odds: 16-1

The Big Board claimed the opening 5f handicap at Ascot on Saturday, but it was the performance of runner-up Badri that caught the eye with a view to next month’s Stewards’ Cup.

Badri (left): caught the eye at Ascot on Saturday
Badri (left): caught the eye at Ascot on SaturdayCredit: Steve Bardens

Positioned towards the far side of the field under Billy Loughnane, Badri kept on well for pressure and should appreciate stepping back up to 6f at Glorious Goodwood.

Bet365 cut the Ruth Carr-trained six-year-old to 16-1 (from 25) while William Hill were the most impressed by the performance, cutting Badri to 12-1 (from 16).

Silk
Badri15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Tnr: Ruth Carr

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Joe EcclesDigital journalist
Published on 18 July 2023Last updated 09:29, 18 July 2023
