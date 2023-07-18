Which performances from the past week shook up the Glorious Goodwood betting markets?

Newmarket’s three-day July festival climaxed on Saturday and informative meetings at Ascot and York shadowed their July Cup card. With all eyes now turning to Glorious Goodwood – which is a fortnight away – we identify the primary market movers from the past week’s action.

Paddy Power free bet offer

Join Paddy Power today and get £20 cash back

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any market at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, August 2 )

Previous odds: 12-1

New odds: 5-1

Paddington remains the odds-on favourite to bring up the sixth win of a magnificent season in the Sussex Stakes, but Listed success for Nostrum on his return from a long absence saw his price shorten for the Group 1 contest.

The Juddmonte runner had not been seen since finishing third in the Dewhurst in October behind subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean, but shrugged off that absence with a powerful display in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes, readily accounting for the previously unbeaten Embesto.

Nostrum impressed on his return at the July course Credit: Mark Cranham

Victory at Newmarket saw his odds plummet for the Sussex and while trainer Sir Michael Stoute was coy on the next steps for the Kingman colt, a step back up to Group 1 company seems inevitable. His odds of 5-1 with William Hill are a standout, with no other firm going bigger than 9-2.

Nostrum 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35 Goodwood, August 3 )

Previous odds: 12-1

New odds: 5-2

The most significant performance last week came at Newmarket on Friday, where Nashwa put a pair of odds-on defeats behind her with a stylish five-length success when dropped back to a mile in the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes.

That performance produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 122 and Nashwa reportedly heads to Glorious Goodwood next, where she will bid to win the Nassau Stakes again.

Nashwa: winner of the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Nashwa's Falmouth success saw her odds collapse for the 1m2f Group 1, with William Hill going 5-2 (from 12-1). Star French filly Blue Rose Cen remains the Nassau favourite at a general 6-4.

Nashwa 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Coral Golden Mile (3.00 Goodwood, August 4 )

Previous odds: 33-1

New odds: 16-1

David O’Meara sent out the first and second in last year’s Coral Golden Mile with 20-1 shot Orbaan leading home his stablemate Blue For You, and the latter prepped for this year’s running of the prestigious handicap with an impressive victory at York on Saturday.

Blue For You was backed into 7-2 before the off and justified the market support with a comfortable three-length success under Danny Tudhope.

On the back of that performance, Sky Bet went 16-1 (from 33) for the Golden Mile.

Blue For You 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: David O'Meara

Coral Stewards’ Cup (3.35 Goodwood, August 5 )

Previous odds: 25-1

New odds: 16-1

The Big Board claimed the opening 5f handicap at Ascot on Saturday, but it was the performance of runner-up Badri that caught the eye with a view to next month’s Stewards’ Cup.

Badri (left): caught the eye at Ascot on Saturday Credit: Steve Bardens

Positioned towards the far side of the field under Billy Loughnane, Badri kept on well for pressure and should appreciate stepping back up to 6f at Glorious Goodwood.

Bet365 cut the Ruth Carr-trained six-year-old to 16-1 (from 25) while William Hill were the most impressed by the performance, cutting Badri to 12-1 (from 16).

Badri 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Ruth Carr

Read these next:

'It's been on our radar for a while' - William Haggas points narrow Royal Ascot second Relief Rally at Super Sprint

What's on this week: top two-year-olds come to the fore and an Irish Oaks to savour

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.