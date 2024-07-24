- More
Gosdens consider supplementing Emily Upjohn for Nassau clash with stablemate Inspiral
The John and Thady Gosden team for Glorious Goodwood next week could include Emily Upjohn as connections think of supplementing her for the Group 1 Qatar Nassau Stakes at a cost of £40,000.
The five-year-old was in action under Kieran Shoemark on the round gallop on the Limekilns in Newmarket on Wednesday morning and may well give the Gosdens another option in the £600,000 race in which they already have Inspiral among the 19 entries.
The Gosdens won the Nassau with Nashwa in 2022 and the introduction of Emily Upjohn would spice up the 1m2f showpiece for which the Aidan O'Brien-trained Opera Singer has been the long-time ante-post favourite.
- Find out who remains in contention to run on day one of Glorious Goodwood as entries and confirmations are revealed
- 'He has a super chance' - Glorious Goodwood handicapper has Richard Hannon excited
- How are the markets shaping up for the big races at Glorious Goodwood?
- 'Special' Rosallion ready to eclipse Hannon greats at Goodwood - but third clash with stablemate Haatem will have to wait
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Glorious Goodwood and Galway festival special
