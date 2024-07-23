Charlie Johnston driven by 'the expectation of winners' as trainer readies Glorious Goodwood team

Charlie Johnston said he is "driven by the expectation" he will have winners next week at Glorious Goodwood, where his father Mark was crowned leading trainer 13 times.

The Middleham-based operator knows the importance of the prestigious five-day meeting for a yard which has saddled 94 winners at the fixture and Johnston, who is yet to score since taking sole responsibility of the yard last year, is keen to improve that strong record.

He said: "I guess, in some way, I’m almost driven by the expectation that people associate our yard with the meeting. I do feel the weight of that to maintain and keep it up, so I’ll certainly be aiming to do that next week.