Mighty mudlovers - here are five horses set to relish the testing conditions on the opening night at Galway

It is going to be very hard work for the first of seven days at Galway with the going now soft on the jumps track and heavy on the Flat course following 21mm of rain over the last 24 hours. Here are five horses who should relish the testing conditions.

Paddy Power free bet offer

Join Paddy Power today and get £20 cash back

New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any market at odds of min 2.0 (EVS) and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

5.40 Galway: Easyfix Handicap Hurdle

Just one win to his name from ten starts but that victory came on heavy ground at Tramore on New Year's Day in a 2m handicap hurdle. Gavin Cromwell has opted to put a pair of blinkers on for the first time and he has been nibbled at in the market too, into 17-2 (from 10) with Ladbrokes.

Ahead Of The Posse 17:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

6.40 Galway: Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap

Dutch Schultz is two from three on the Flat when the word heavy has appeared in the going description. He won his maiden on bottomless ground at Newbury when trained by Ralph Beckett, albeit only after the first passed the post was disqualified with a banned substance found in his system. He also bolted up in a 1m6f handicap at Gowran Park back in 2021 on soft to heavy ground, drawing right away to win by eight lengths under Gary Carroll.

Dutch Schultz 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr J Dunne (7lb) Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

6.40 Galway: Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap

Also in the Connacht Hotel Handicap, sole British raider Zinc White has posted all three of his victories on soft ground, with three of his four best RPRs coming on an easy surface. He posted an RPR of 95 when scooting clear to win the Chester Cup consolation race in May on ground that was officially soft. The more mud the merrier for him it seems.

Zinc White 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Mr T Power Roche (7lb) Tnr: Ian Williams

7.15 Galway: Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap

Conditions are most certainly coming right for the gelding named after one of the most famous Irish films of all time. It was soft to heavy at Cork when he opened his account in a 7f handicap in May and he justified strong support to win a Navan sprint this month on soft ground too. He began the day at 5-1 with bet365, but has been supported into 100-30.

The Snapper 19:15 Galway View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Jack W Davison

7.50 Galway: Eventus Handicap

Made it fourth time lucky in a 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown this month where he relished the testing conditions under an aggressive ride from Luke McAteer. Posted a career best RPR of 88 there and runs in his first handicap off a mark of just 81. Now 6-1 (from 7) with Paddy Power.

Teorie 19:50 Galway View Racecard Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: J S Bolger

Read these next:

Defending champion Hewick to face a full field in Wednesday's Galway Plate

5.10 Galway: 'He has the makings of a nice novice hurdler' - Willie Mullins unleashes son of Annie Power in festival opener

6.40 Galway: 'She has a bit of class' - can Patrick Mullins enhance his sensational stats on Lot Of Joy?

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer