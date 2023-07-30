Racing Post logo
Galway festival

Mighty mudlovers - here are five horses set to relish the testing conditions on the opening night at Galway

Zinc White: Iam Williams' charge is set to relish conditions in the Connacht Hotel Handicap
Zinc White: Ian Williams' charge is set to relish conditions in the Connacht Hotel Handicap at GalwayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It is going to be very hard work for the first of seven days at Galway with the going now soft on the jumps track and heavy on the Flat course following 21mm of rain over the last 24 hours. Here are five horses who should relish the testing conditions.

Ahead Of The Posse

5.40 Galway: Easyfix Handicap Hurdle

Just one win to his name from ten starts but that victory came on heavy ground at Tramore on New Year's Day in a 2m handicap hurdle. Gavin Cromwell has opted to put a pair of blinkers on for the first time and he has been nibbled at in the market too, into 17-2 (from 10) with Ladbrokes.

Silk
Ahead Of The Posse17:40 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Dutch Schultz

6.40 Galway: Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap

Dutch Schultz is two from three on the Flat when the word heavy has appeared in the going description. He won his maiden on bottomless ground at Newbury when trained by Ralph Beckett, albeit only after the first passed the post was disqualified with a banned substance found in his system. He also bolted up in a 1m6f handicap at Gowran Park back in 2021 on soft to heavy ground, drawing right away to win by eight lengths under Gary Carroll.

Silk
Dutch Schultz18:40 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J Dunne (7lb)Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Zinc White

6.40 Galway: Connacht Hotel (Q.R.) Handicap

Also in the Connacht Hotel Handicap, sole British raider Zinc White has posted all three of his victories on soft ground, with three of his four best RPRs coming on an easy surface. He posted an RPR of 95 when scooting clear to win the Chester Cup consolation race in May on ground that was officially soft. The more mud the merrier for him it seems.

Silk
Zinc White18:40 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Mr T Power Roche (7lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

The Snapper 

7.15 Galway: Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap

Conditions are most certainly coming right for the gelding named after one of the most famous Irish films of all time. It was soft to heavy at Cork when he opened his account in a 7f handicap in May and he justified strong support to win a Navan sprint this month on soft ground too. He began the day at 5-1 with bet365, but has been supported into 100-30.

Silk
The Snapper19:15 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: Jack W Davison

Teorie

7.50 Galway: Eventus Handicap

Made it fourth time lucky in a 1m2f maiden at Leopardstown this month where he relished the testing conditions under an aggressive ride from Luke McAteer. Posted a career best RPR of 88 there and runs in his first handicap off a mark of just 81. Now 6-1 (from 7) with Paddy Power. 

Silk
Teorie19:50 Galway
View Racecard
Jky: Luke McAteer Tnr: J S Bolger

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 31 July 2023Last updated 13:13, 31 July 2023
