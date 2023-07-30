'She has a bit of class' - can Patrick Mullins enhance his sensational stats on Lot Of Joy?

The amateurs take to the main stage at Galway for the feature on the opening evening of the seven-day extravaganza and any professional would give their right arm for Patrick Mullins' stats this season.

The numbers are mind-boggling – 20 winners from 29 rides at a 69 per cent strike-rate and for a €1 level-stakes profit of €13.59. Mullins is clear at the top of the jump jockeys' championship in Ireland with seven winners more than his nearest pursuers, Keith Donoghue and Danny Gilligan.

The Connacht Hotel Handicap was one of the rare races confined to amateurs that had eluded Mullins coming into this meeting last year, but he finally ended his wait on Echoes In Rain.

Behind him in fourth that day was Lot Of Joy, who stayed on in eyecatching fashion under Barry O'Neill. Mullins takes over this year on Lot Of Joy, who has a 4lb higher mark to deal with but some solid runs to her name over the last 12 months, most notably when a close-up third to Waterville in the Irish Cesarewitch. She picked up a tasty €54,000 for that.

Willie Mullins has won this race four times since 2017, but son Patrick has not always picked the right one. Whiskey Sour, who is back to try and regain his crown six years later, was 16-1 when he won it in 2017, Uradel was 12-1 a year later, while Great White Shark was 8-1 in 2019.

It is not always the obvious Closutton contender who brings home the gold medal and Maze Runner is a fascinating alternative to Lot Of Joy. He was second to Echoes In Rain in this race last year and is only 3lb higher now. He won a hot handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival in 2021 with heavy in the going description and it looks as though he has been laid out for this for the last few months.

Willie Mullins has a fine record in the Connacht Hotel Handicap Credit: Patrick McCann

In contrast, Scaramanga has never won on anything worse than good to soft ground, so conditions would be a major concern for him.

Willie's nephew Emmet has a terrific Galway record and has sent out 13 winners at the venue in the last five years. Teed Up has form figures of 21121 at the track and won a handicap hurdle at this meeting last year.

He was just touched off by subsequent Chester Cup winner Metier in the November Handicap at Doncaster and his Grand National-winning trainer has no doubt had a big circle around this race ever since, given how much owners the Mee family adore Ballybrit.

Powerful Aggie will relish conditions, while Dartan comes here having won three of his last six starts. Forget his tame Killarney effort last time as he was found to be lame afterwards and his jockey Finny Maguire won this race in 2020 and 2021.

It is worth pointing out that no winner of this race has carried more than 11st 3lb to victory since Ghimaar in 2009, so jockeys' claims could be a big asset.

What they say

Paul Nolan, trainer of HMS Seahorse

He's a smallish horse carrying a lot of weight, so it won't be easy for him. The ease in the ground will help him, though.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Lot Of Joy, Maze Runner, Scaramanga and Whiskey Sour

Lot Of Joy has a lot of weight. She ran well in the race last year and has a bit of class, but I just feel weight is going to be a big factor in a race like this on this sort of ground. Maze Runner was second in the race last year to a very good horse in Echoes In Rain and Charlie's [Mullins] 7lb claim is going to be very valuable here. Scaramanga will love the trip, but if all this rain that is forecast arrives it certainly won't be to his liking. Whiskey Sour has a great record around Galway and just loves the place. He won the race a few years ago and hopefully he can continue his fine record at the track.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Powerful Aggie and Magellan Strait

Powerful Aggie will love the ground. She didn't run badly in this last year, but seems to be coming into the race this year in better form. Magellan Strait ran really well at Leopardstown and goes there in good shape. He will enjoy the trip and the stiff finish.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Shajak

He got the job done nicely over hurdles at Limerick the other day. That was a nice confidence booster for him. He has a high enough mark on the Flat and it's a very competitive race but hopefully he runs well.

Andy Slattery, trainer of Burren Song

He's in super order. He's the ideal horse for a race like this because he has enough pace to win over a mile and a quarter but stays two miles, so he'll travel away lovely. I thought he was unlucky in the Ebor trial and, if he goes on the ground, I think he'll take a bit of beating.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Teed Up

All is good with him. I thought he ran well at Tramore and hopefully he will come on for that run as well. The ground shouldn't be a worry for him so, fingers crossed, he will go well.

