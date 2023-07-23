Racing Post logo
'It would be unbelievable' - Tudor City will bid for record-breaking third Galway Hurdle for Tony Martin

Tudor City (Liam McKenna) wins the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Galway Festival.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post28.07.2022
Tudor City returns after his second Galway Hurdle success last year. He will attempt to become the first three-time winner of the race next monthCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Tudor City is all set to bid for a slice of history next month, when the 11-year-old will seek to become the first horse to win three Galway Hurdles.

Last season, the John Breslin-owned gelding became the first ten-year-old to win the race since 1947, and he looks in as good a form as ever a year later having won a 1m4f handicap on the Flat at the Curragh last month, a race in which he was third in 2022 before his success at Ballybrit.

Trainer Tony Martin is a master when it comes to the €270,000 contest, having won it an incredible four times in the last decade. Tudor City has lined up in the last four runnings, winning last season under Liam McKenna and in 2019 under Robbie Power, while also finishing seventh in 2020 and fifth in 2021.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 19:30, 23 July 2023
