'It would be unbelievable' - Tudor City will bid for record-breaking third Galway Hurdle for Tony Martin

Tudor City is all set to bid for a slice of history next month, when the 11-year-old will seek to become the first horse to win three Galway Hurdles.

Last season, the John Breslin-owned gelding became the first ten-year-old to win the race since 1947, and he looks in as good a form as ever a year later having won a 1m4f handicap on the Flat at the Curragh last month, a race in which he was third in 2022 before his success at Ballybrit.

Trainer Tony Martin is a master when it comes to the €270,000 contest, having won it an incredible four times in the last decade. Tudor City has lined up in the last four runnings, winning last season under Liam McKenna and in 2019 under Robbie Power, while also finishing seventh in 2020 and fifth in 2021.