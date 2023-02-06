Willie Mullins: 'We might bump into a freak but we're living the dream with State Man'

Willie Mullins fears State Man might bump into a freak in the Unibet Champion Hurdle but issued a warning to the Constitution Hill camp by suggesting there is even more improvement to come from Honeysuckle's conqueror.

The last horse to complete the County Hurdle-Champion Hurdle double was Rooster Booster in 2003 and Mullins thinks State Man would be more than capable of repeating the feat 20 years on if it were not for last year's runaway Supreme winner.

The big clash between Constitution Hill and Honeysuckle may be officially off after Kenny Alexander revealed his superstar mare would not be seeking a hat-trick in the race, but State Man has slipped seamlessly into the role of main Irish contender.

Last year's County Hurdle winner is into 11-4 with Paddy Power for the Champion Hurdle following his smooth success in the Irish equivalent, but Constitution Hill remains 1-3 and Mullins is well aware of the magnitude of the task facing his contender.

Mullins said: “We’re looking forward to taking on Constitution Hill and I’m sure they’re looking forward to taking on us. I’m sure there’s other horses in the race as well, but at the moment State Man looks to be the leading Irish horse and Constitution Hill the leading English one. Fingers crossed we all get there in one piece.

"Everything he’s been showing me all along has been very good and we’re seeing that there’s still improvement to come in him. We think he’s good enough, but Constitution Hill could be a bit of a freak and maybe State Man is going to be unlucky to come up against a horse like that, but it’s all there to play for at the moment. We’re living the dream, anyway, for the moment."

He added: "If you beat Honeysuckle around Leopardstown, you’d be thinking there’s only one more step to go, but Constitution Hill is there, and a few more too, and we’ve got to get there as well so it certainly won't be easy.

Constitution Hill: standing in the way of State Man in the Champion Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Constitution Hill looks the complete package. He’s got speed and he can jump, and he stays, so he’s going to be very tough to beat. We might need a bit of luck but that happens too.”

One big positive for Mullins is the fact that State Man has already been to Cheltenham and won there.

"I'm a firm believer of the old saying 'horses for courses' and State Man has been to Cheltenham and won around there. That’s huge in our preparation. Any time you get to bring your athletes to the track you’re going to have your big day on is always a good day."

Mullins has deep respect for Constitution Hill and so too does Nicky Henderson for State Man. He is taking nothing for granted despite the market suggesting it will be a foregone conclusion for jump racing's rising star.

Henderson said of State Man's performance in the Irish Champion Hurdle: "I thought he was very good. You couldn't say anything else – he was impressive. Taking him on is something to look forward to, but we've just got to hope everything goes right at our end."

Although Facile Vega and Blue Lord were both expensive failures at the Dublin Racing Festival, Mullins is still responsible for a staggering 12 favourites at Cheltenham but is not even contemplating trying to beat last year's record-breaking ten winners.

Mullins said: "There is no given when you go over there, there is absolutely no given. That's what makes it so special and that's what makes it so hard to win there. You don't go over there thinking you're going to have six, seven or ten winners or anything like that. I'm always amazed how tough the competition is every year.

Willie Mullins: had ten winners at last year's Cheltenham Festival Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I'm hoping we can wash our face and have a few winners and maybe a few of the right ones win and that jockeys and horses come back safe and owners have fun."

Mullins might have the most pressurised job in jump racing but that does not stop him from enjoying the challenge. Far from it, in fact.

He said: "I'm surprised at how much fun I get out of it compared to what I thought I would. It's just a different aspect of your life and I have to say I'm amazed at how much fun I get out of training now. I have fantastic clients who enjoy racing and, because they enjoy it, I enjoy it. My whole team here makes my job very easy.

"I think I'm enjoying it more now than ever, even though the stress levels are very high going to the big meetings. Especially the way we set up our year. We don't jump from the traps, we like to take it easy early on and have the horses right for the big spring festivals. But that's the way we do it. It puts a lot of pressure on us at the big festivals but I have to say I am surprised how much fun I'm having."

