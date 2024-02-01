Sophie Leech primed for first Dublin Racing Festival runner with Cheltenham ambitions ahead

Sophie Leech hopes to make her first visit to Leopardstown a winning one when Madara bids for his biggest success yet when he lines up at the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday.

The five-year-old will make his Irish debut in the €100,000 Ryanair Handicap Chase following three promising runs since joining Leech's Gloucestershire yard at the start of the season, including a commanding victory last time out at Cheltenham's December meeting.

Having raced exclusively at Prestbury Park this season, Madara travels to Ireland for the first time on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's Listed 2m1f contest, which also marks Leech's first runner in the country in four years.

"Madara has been in great form since Cheltenham and we're really looking forward to it," said Leech.

"It'll be our first runner at the meeting, although we've had Punchestown festival runners before. The timing just worked out really well for this race.

"We wanted to keep him at two miles for now and the race on Saturday just fits the bill. We think the track will suit and James Reveley will be riding as the owners were keen to use him, and he's ridden a lot of big winners for us in France."

Madara is best-priced at 6-1 for Saturday's contest, which will see him take on market leader Solness and The Folkes Tiara , who scored at the course in December.

Sophie Leech (left) with Madara following his win at Cheltenham in December Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

After benefiting from a four-year-old allowance during the first half of the season, Leech hopes Madara can continue to improve ahead of a possible Cheltenham Festival bid in March.

"We're hopefully going to step up in trip for the Plate [at Cheltenham] as we think he might find a little bit of improvement for two and a half miles," said Leech.

"He came to us with a fairly high rating in France and it's been really nice to see him come over here and prove that figure was justified. He's taken really well to chasing for a young horse, he's such a great jumper so it made sense to go straight over fences with him.

"He seems to have thrived on his racing so far and he's an absolute dream to train in every way. He makes life very easy for us."

