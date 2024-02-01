The Dublin Racing Festival showdowns: six big Grade 1 match-ups at Leopardstown this weekend

The Dublin Racing Festival promises to be a cracking two days of high-class jump racing this weekend. Here we pick out the big clashes in the Grade 1 races . . .

Storm Heart v Salvator Mundi

McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1.50 Leopardstown, Saturday)

The pecking order among the Willie Mullins-trained juvenile hurdlers will become clearer after this match-up between two leading Triumph Hurdle hopes.

Storm Heart was a 22-length winner for Mullins and Gigginstown House Stud on his stable debut at Punchestown in December and is the general 6-1 second favourite for the Triumph Hurdle.

Storm Heart: impressive on his stable debut for Willie Mullins Credit: Patrick McCann

In Salvator Mundi he faces one of the most interesting prospects yet to run this season.

This four-year-old finished second to Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino on his sole start in France for David Cottin and was subsequently bought by Sir Gino's owners Joe and Marie Donnelly. He is no bigger than 12-1 for the Triumph – a race Mullins has won in three of the last four years.

Marine Nationale v Gaelic Warrior

Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (2.25 Leopardstown, Saturday)

One of the clashes of the big meeting sees odds-on Arkle favourite Marine Nationale take on Gaelic Warrior , who is dropping back to around 2m for the first time since his handicap hurdle success at this meeting last year.

Marine Nationale was successful over course and distance on his first start over fences in December, although he recorded a 2lb lower Racing Post Rating than the previous season’s winner and fellow chase debutant Dysart Dynamo.

Gaelic Warrior ran to a 2lb higher RPR when scoring on his chasing debut over 2m3f at Punchestown in November and a 4lb higher RPR when striking at Grade 1 level at Limerick in the 2m3½f Faugheen Novice Chase over Christmas.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old is odds-on with several firms for the Turners' Novice Chase but will be notably shorter than his best-price 8-1 with Betfair Sportsbook for the Arkle if beating Marine Nationale.

Galopin Des Champs v Fastorslow

Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase (3.35 Leopardstown, Saturday)

Round four between Galopin Des Champs and Fastorslow is set to take place in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Saturday, with the scoreline 2-1 in favour of Martin Brassil's stable star.

Fastorslow missed the Savills Chase at this track last month on account of the soft ground, with Galopin Des Champs matching his Gold Cup RPR of 184 courtesy of an impressive 23-length victory over Gerri Colombe. He is now a general evens favourite to win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups.

Fastorslow v Galopin Des Champs: round four in the Irish Gold Cup

Fastorslow is a best-price 5-1 to land the Gold Cup and has beaten Galopin Des Champs on his last two starts in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April and the John Durkan Memorial Chase at the same track in November.

Galopin Des Champs won this race by eight lengths from stablemate Stattler last season before his first Gold Cup success.

Fact To File v Grangeclare West

Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10 Leopardstown, Sunday)

The top two in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase betting are set to clash in this Grade 1 event.

Grangeclare West is a general 7-2 chance – and a best-price 9-2 with Coral – for the Brown Advisory on the back two impressive wins over fences, most recently beating Corbetts Cross in a Grade 1 contest at Leopardstown in December.

Fact To File , who is also trained by Mullins, is a best-price 5-1 with Betfair Sportsbook for the Brown Advisory and steps up in grade following an easy win in a beginners' chase at this track last time.

They could face another smart chasing prospect in stablemate Facile Vega , who was on Wednesday backed into 3-1 (from 5) for this race.

Ballyburn v Farren Glory

Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle (1.40 Leopardstown, Sunday)

Mullins and Gordon Elliott field two of their biggest Supreme hopes in this 2m novice hurdle that has a recent honour roll including festival winners Appreciate It, Klassical Dream and Vautour.

Ballyburn: impressive winner at Leopardstown in December Credit: Caroline Norris

Ballyburn , trained by Mullins, is the best-price 4-1 favourite with Betfair and Coral for the Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle but could very much enter the Supreme equation if successful on Sunday.

Farren Glory fell when leading in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in December and is Elliott's shortest-price Supreme entry at 10-1.

State Man v Impaire Et Passe

Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45 Leopardstown, Sunday)

State Man defeated his stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle over course and distance in December and will bid to confirm the form in the Irish Champion Hurdle.

A Champion Hurdle second to Constitution Hill is State Man's sole defeat in eight starts in Grade 1 races and he is the 7-2 second favourite behind that rival for the same race in March.

Impaire Et Passe has three and a quarter lengths to find with State Man on recent form and similarly finished second to Teahupoo on his first start this season in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse. He is 12-1 with Betfair for the Champion Hurdle.

