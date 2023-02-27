'He goes there with a good shout' - El Drama set for Group 1 tilt on comeback run in Dubai

The classy El Drama is set for a high-profile return to action at the Dubai Carnival where he is on course to tackle the Group 1 Jebel Hatta at Meydan on Saturday.

The nine-furlong turf event was won by Lord Glitters in 2021 and Roger Varian's 111-rated five-year-old was put through a racecourse gallop at Lingfield last week as he attempts to become the second British-trained winner in three years.

The son of Lope De Vega landed the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester during his three-year-old season in 2021 and went on to chase home the mighty Baaeed in a Group 3 contest at Goodwood later that year.

El Drama was restricted to two outings last season but demonstrated that he goes well fresh when following home Mutasaabeq in the Group 2 Joel Stakes at Newmarket in September. El Drama showed up for a long way in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot the following month, before weakening to finish fifth behind stablemate Bayside Boy.

David Egan rode El Drama that day and the pair will be reunited on the track on 'Super Saturday'. Egan said: “El Drama looks tremendous at the moment and went well when I rode him at Lingfield the other day.

"He goes to Dubai in good form and seems to enjoy going around a bend as he showed when winning at Chester. He also ran well around Goodwood. Obviously, it’s a Group 1 so they’re never easy but he goes there with a good shout.”

Egan has had a busy winter already, riding in Japan, Qatar, Dubai as well as Britain. He said: “This will be my third trip to Dubai this winter where I’ve managed a second for Amy Murphy so far. I’ll be riding at Lingfield on Friday and jetting out of Gatwick overnight to Dubai where hopefully I might have further rides for Jane Chapple-Hyam.”

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.