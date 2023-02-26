Golden Sixty denies Romantic Warrior in thrilling Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup

Golden Sixty proved once more he is the star of Hong Kong racing after striking late to land the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup.

The success marked the eighth top-level success for the Francis Lui-trained seven-year-old after he narrowly denied Hong Kong Cup winner Romantic Warrior under Vincent Ho.

The runner-up lost his unbeaten streak to Golden Sixty last time out in the Stewards' Cup and was unable to return the favour one month later despite striking for home first under Karis Teetan, with the winner sweeping down the outside of the field to land his 24th career success.

Last year's Hong Kong Horse of the Year raised some concerns over his prowess over 1m2f when niggled early in the race by Ho, who committed to stalking the odds-on favourite Romantic Warrior throughout the race. However, Golden Sixty quickly put fears to bed with a storming finish to strike by a neck, with Money Catcher finishing third.

"He was very relaxed today," Ho told Sky Sports Racing. "I even had to ask him a little to keep up down the back straight and I just had to ask for full effort at the last 200 metres. I had to stay close to him [Romantic Warrior] and not let him get too far away."

It was the second Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup for Golden Sixty, who claimed the race in 2021 before suffering just his third career defeat in the race last year to Russian Emperor, who scored at the top-level in Qatar last week.

In a record spanning four years he has suffered just four losses in 28 starts at Sha Tin, amassing over £13 million in earnings for owner Stanley Chan Ka Leung with an honours list that included a 16-race unbeaten streak which ended in January 2022.

Ho pulled off another masterclass ride later in the card to land the Hong Kong Classic Cup on Super Sunny Sing, who swept to his fourth victory on the bounce for trainer Chris So ahead of a possible tilt in the Hong Kong Derby in March.

