'The legacy lives on' - poignant success for Frankie Dettori in Juddmonte silks

In a fitting tribute to the late Prince Khalid Abdullah in his native Saudi Arabia, the Juddmonte-owned lived up to his name by providing Frankie Dettori with a final Saudi Cup winner in the Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

Sporting the silks that have been carried to victory by titans of the turf such as Frankel, Enable and Dancing Brave, the William Mott-trained the five-year-old colt made it three Group or Graded wins in succession when bursting clear under Dettori, having also landing last year's Breeders' Cup Sprint.

Dettori, who was just denied in Friday's International Jockeys Challenge, said: "I asked him to get a bit closer and he just took off. I was a passenger and it was unbelievable. The Abdullah family and Juddmonte have been so good for the sport. Prince Khalid passed away but the legacy lives on."

'He was just too keen'

All eyes were on the long-absent Subjectivist in the $2.5 million Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saudi Cup night, but the cheers went up for Japan as stole the show in the Group 3 contest, bursting several big-named bubbles in the process.

While the keen-going Subjectivist took up his customary front-running position, he was soon asked for more in the home straight by Joe Fanning but faded to finish second last.

Trainer Charlie Johnston said of the 2021 Gold Cup winner's effort: "He was just too keen and I said to Joe this morning when we walked the track, that the couple of days he'd been on the track that he was just a bit too full of himself. The main thing now is he comes back in one piece and he's shown that the enthusiasm for it is still there.”

Subjectivist leads the field but ultimately fades on his return to action Credit: Francois Nel

The seven-year-old winner, trained by Yasutoshi Ikee and ridden to a two-and-a-half length victory by Damian Lane, had won the Grade 2 Sports Nippon Sho Stayers Stakes on his last start in December.

The runner-up spot went to the Ian Williams-trained Enemy, while the Danny Tudhope-ridden Get Shirty completed the top three. Last season's Ebor Handicap winner Trawlerman was also well fancied but came home in eighth.

produced an impressive display in the Neom Turf Cup, winning by seven lengths under Jim Crowley to announce himself a major contender for top-level honours this year,.

Mostahdaf storms to victory in the Neom Turf Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Shadwell's five-year-old was last seen finishing down the field in a bottomless Arc, but joint-trainer Thady Gosden reported that the son of Frankel thrived on the much quicker going in Riyadh.

He said: "He was in a really nice spot there on the outside and when Jim told him to go he picked up very nicely on the home straight. He didn't really enjoy swimming in the Arc and it was a much faster surface here today. He really enjoyed that ground with his nice, low action."

There was a second successive victory in the 1351 Turf Sprint for Japan, this time with . Trained by Yoshito Yahagi, who was sporting a purple hat, the Kizuna horse had won last season's Godolphin Mile at Meydan. Last year's winner, Songline, could finish only tenth.

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.