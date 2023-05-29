Who remains in contention for the Derby at Epsom after Monday's confirmation stage?
Leading Betfred Derby hopefuls Auguste Rodin and Military Order remain on course for a thrilling clash after they featured among 16 horses who stood their ground at the five-day confirmation stage for the Classic.
The pair are 7-2 joint-favourites for the 1m4f Group 1 on Saturday and are also set to face off against the lightly raced Passenger. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old has been supplemented for £85,000 following his luckless third in the Dante this month.
Auguste Rodin will bid to bounce back from his disappointing return in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and could be one of four runners for Aidan O'Brien. He has also confirmed Dee Stakes winner San Antonio, Adelaide River and Covent Garden.
Military Order – a full-brother to 2021 Derby winner Adayar – bids to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious sibling, having won the Lingfield Derby Trial on his latest start.
Impressive Chester vase winner Arrest also stood his ground, with the Juddmonte-owned son of Frankel set to be Frankie Dettori's final ride in the Classic. Dante winner The Foxes will aim to give Andrew Balding another Classic success this season, having already landed the 2,000 Guineas with Chaldean.
Newmarket fifth Dubai Mile could be one of two runners for Charlie Johnston, with Dear My Friend also confirmed for the race, while Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Waipiro remains in contention for trainer Ed Wal.
Leopardstown Derby Trial winner Sprewell and Dante second White Birch have also been confirmed, with six horses including Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington taken out on Monday.
Betfred Derby confirmations
Adelaide River Aidan O'Brien
Alder Donnacha O'Brien
Arrest John and Thady Gosden
Artistic Star Ralph Beckett
Auguste Rodin Aidan O'Brien
Covent Garden Aidan O'Brien
Dear My Friend Charlie Johnston
Dubai Mile Charlie Johnston
King Of Steel Roger Varian
Military Order Charlie Appleby
Passenger Sir Michael Stoute
San Antonio Aidan O'Brien
Sprewell Jessica Harrington
The Foxes Andrew Balding
Waipiro Ed Walker
White Birch John Murphy
Betfred Derby, 1.30 Epsom, June 3
William Hill: 7-2 Military Order, Auguste Rodin, 6 Arrest, 11-2 Passenger, 10 Sprewell, The Foxes, 14 Dubai Mile, White Birch, 20 Waipiro, 25 bar
