Who remains in contention for the Derby at Epsom after Monday's confirmation stage?

Leading hopefuls Auguste Rodin and Military Order remain on course for a thrilling clash after they featured among 16 horses who stood their ground at the five-day confirmation stage for the Classic.

The pair are 7-2 joint-favourites for the 1m4f Group 1 on Saturday and are also set to face off against the lightly raced Passenger. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old has been supplemented for £85,000 following his luckless third in the Dante this month.

Auguste Rodin will bid to bounce back from his disappointing return in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and could be one of four runners for Aidan O'Brien. He has also confirmed Dee Stakes winner San Antonio, Adelaide River and Covent Garden.

Military Order – a full-brother to 2021 Derby winner Adayar – bids to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious sibling, having won the Lingfield Derby Trial on his latest start.

Impressive Chester vase winner Arrest also stood his ground, with the Juddmonte-owned son of Frankel set to be Frankie Dettori's final ride in the Classic. Dante winner The Foxes will aim to give Andrew Balding another Classic success this season, having already landed the 2,000 Guineas with Chaldean.

Newmarket fifth Dubai Mile could be one of two runners for Charlie Johnston, with Dear My Friend also confirmed for the race, while Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Waipiro remains in contention for trainer Ed Wal.

Leopardstown Derby Trial winner Sprewell and Dante second White Birch have also been confirmed, with six horses including Saturday's Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington taken out on Monday.

Betfred Derby confirmations

Adelaide River Aidan O'Brien

Alder Donnacha O'Brien

Arrest John and Thady Gosden

Artistic Star Ralph Beckett

Auguste Rodin Aidan O'Brien

Covent Garden Aidan O'Brien

Dear My Friend Charlie Johnston

Dubai Mile Charlie Johnston

King Of Steel Roger Varian

Military Order Charlie Appleby

Passenger Sir Michael Stoute

San Antonio Aidan O'Brien

Sprewell Jessica Harrington

The Foxes Andrew Balding

Waipiro Ed Walker

White Birch John Murphy

William Hill: 7-2 Military Order, Auguste Rodin, 6 Arrest, 11-2 Passenger, 10 Sprewell, The Foxes, 14 Dubai Mile, White Birch, 20 Waipiro, 25 bar

