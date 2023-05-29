The Ballydoyle battalion and runners short on experience - three key talking points as the Derby field takes shape

After Monday's confirmation stage for the , 16 horses remain in contention for the year's premier Classic at Epsom on Saturday. Dante third Passenger was supplemented and the key players at the top of the market all stood their ground, but what are the main talking points just five days out from the big race?

1 O'Brien gambling everything on Auguste Rodin

It is very much a case of all or nothing with Auguste Rodin and I would be shocked if he didn't go off favourite. Aidan O'Brien is throwing all his eggs into the basket of the Deep Impact colt as the supporting cast from Ballydoyle look to have little or no chance of stealing any of the spotlight at Epsom.

Yes, of course, Wings Of Eagles and Serpentine won it at 40-1 and 25-1 respectively, but if either Adelaide River or Covent Garden win it it would be an even bigger shock in my eyes.

40-1 shot Wings Of Eagles stunned punters in the 2015 Derby - but Aidan O'Brien's outsiders might not be to the same standard this time Credit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

It seems O'Brien is more than happy to forget the 2,000 Guineas ever happened. The way Little Big Bear was backed before the Sandy Lane on Saturday suggested he never went to Newmarket at all and it could be a similar story with Auguste Rodin.

O'Brien relied upon Bolshoi Ballet in 2021 and he went off 11-8 favourite and history could repeat itself in that regard.

Given the goings on at Haydock and the Curragh last weekend, the Ballydoyle camp could not be in better form and expect punters to latch onto that in the coming week. They will put their trust in the trainer rather than the horse.

David Jennings, Deputy Ireland editor

2 Passenger not the only contender who might lack experience

There will be plenty of talk about Passenger's lack of experience heading to Epsom, having made his debut at Newmarket In April, but several others will line up for just their third racecourse start, while others have endured a far from straightforward route to the Derby.

The twice-raced Artistic Star is the only unbeaten colt left in the line-up, although his warm-up was decidedly low-key in a Sandown novice race two days before the Dante.

Amo Racing’s King Of Steel was withdrawn at the start of the Dante and so will be making his first start for Roger Varian after just two runs with David Loughnane last autumn. Coincidentally, both colts won the two divisions on the same maiden at Nottingham.

Waipiro: the Newmarket winner (red) has had three runs Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ed Walker at least managed to get a third run into Waipiro, whose original prep in the Newmarket Stakes was scuppered when jockey Tom Marquand was kicked by a rival on the way to the start.

The good-moving son of Australia would almost certainly have missed the Lingfield trial on deep ground and was saved by the race being transferred to the Polytrack because of waterlogging.

Most trainers would say you need a perfect build-up to win a Derby, although Harzand overcame a scare on the morning of the race to score in 2016.

In a year when the first colt’s Classic was won by a horse who ran free after dumping the jockey leaving the stalls on his previous start, maybe we should expect the unexpected.

Scott Burton

3 Good to firm ground would be new test for several key players

There has been no rainfall at Epsom since May 12, and with none forecast this week, it must be extremely likely that good to firm will feature in the Derby day description.

Military Order: Epsom's ground will be the quickest he has run on Credit: Mark Cranham

That will offer a new test for several horses near the head of the market. While the conditions will be safe, it will be the quickest ground encountered by Military Order and Auguste Rodin.

There are pedigree pointers to suggest it should not be an issue for those market principals but it is still an unknown. The Foxes won the Dante at York on good to firm and is 2-3 on such going, while Arrest and Dubai Mile won novice races on quick ground.

Jack Haynes

William Hill: 7-2 Military Order, Auguste Rodin, 6 Arrest, 11-2 Passenger, 10 Sprewell, The Foxes, 14 Dubai Mile, White Birch, 20 Waipiro, 25 bar

2023 Derby betting offers

have a new customer offer available if you sign up for an account

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places,

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account

Sign up for a new account. They have an offer for new customers

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.