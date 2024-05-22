'We were really pleased with the way he won and he looked to stay the distance well' - key quotes on the main Derby contenders

Epsom looms large and this year's Betfred Derby (4.30, June 1) looks wide open. City Of Troy retains favouritism despite his blowout in the 2,000 Guineas, while the impressive Dante winner Economics still needs to be supplemented for the race. In a recap of the key Classic quotes, connections run the rule over their big Derby hopes as the big one approaches . . .

Odds: 2-1

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "For us, I'm not sure we ever sent a horse to the Derby with as much ability. Everything he was doing last year, the statistics were adding up. Even though he won a Dewhurst and only ran over seven furlongs last season, we always knew he was going to be a middle-distance horse. Everything has been good since Newmarket. He has done nothing since to make us change the plan which was to start in the Guineas and go to the Derby. The Guineas was just one of those things. He went in the stalls last and the way things worked out, he might have been better off going in a bit earlier as when he went in, he spooked and reared. He wasn't flustered but obviously his mind wasn't in the right place as he's a very calm and relaxed horse."

Odds: 5-2 (needs to be supplemented)

Jack Warren, racing and bloodstock advisor: "It's very much a case of us making a decision as a team – we are not knee-jerky people. With horses, we all know things can change and being flexible is always part of the ongoing process about how to make the next move. At the minute, we don't have to decide anything, so we won't make a decision until we need to. When it comes to horses you have to follow these things through and make the decision when you have all of the information. I appreciate that it is not helpful for the public who want to know and want to potentially get excited about him, but we have to make sure we do our jobs properly and having the patience to make the right decision at the right time is part of that."

Economics: will the Dante winner run in the Derby? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Odds: 9-2

James Fanshawe, trainer: "It's great to have another top-class horse in the yard. As trainers we're always looking for winners, but it's great we might have one that can take us further forward again. We were really pleased with the way he won and he also looked to stay the distance well. We're now looking forward to the next three weeks, but we do have to remain calm and settled too – just like he was in the race."

Odds: 13-2

Aidan O'Brien, trainer: "We were very happy with Los Angeles on Sunday (May 12). He's a big, relaxed horse and we always thought he'd step up big time when he went a mile and a half. He's definitely a possible for Epsom."

Odds: 14-1

Charlie Appleby, trainer: "We'll let it all settle down as it's only two and a bit weeks to Epsom and we'll see how much he progresses from this. He'll come forward a good bit and a mile and a half is definitely his trip. We feel a galloping track and a sterner test will suit him, whereas at Epsom you can be a mile-and-a-quarter horse and win, because you have to be able to travel. This horse will come on a lot and he allowed himself more time to come to himself in the spring than Arabian Crown did – he's still coming in his coat. They're two nice horses to have for the season anyway."

Odds: 16-1

Ralph Beckett, trainer: "Macduff is a straightforward customer and this was just to give him an away day as much as anything as he hasn't run since the end of April. Whether he's good enough is the question but he's the sort of horse to bring back here in ten days time in terms of his make up, and we are pretty hopeful if not confident that we'll get the trip. He looked a model pupil today [Tuesday] but I was astonished to see he is 16-1 for the race. I was expecting double that but if we get him here in one piece we'll see."

Odds: 16-1

Roger Teal, trainer "We're gonna roll our sleeves up and come here. He looked good coming down the hill. William [Cox, work-rider] said he handled the track beautifully. He ran only nine days ago, but the point [of coming here] was to give him a feel of the layout of the track. I was very happy. To come here with a live contender is wonderful for the team. We're all excited about having a crack at our own Derby rather than going across the Channel. I probably won't sleep much beforehand as it's something I never thought I'd be involved in."

Odds: 22-1

Alastair Donald, racing manager for King Power: "On his pedigree and his run style, there's a pretty good chance of him staying. He travels and gallops well. The trial went great. He went around the track very professionally, he travelled well that day. King Power have had two other runners in the Derby, but this could be the one who stays the trip best. He's a big, fine horse, and whether he's good enough to win, I don't know, but I think he'll run a very good race. We didn't need to run him again, so he'll go straight to Epsom. I think Oisin [Murphy] will be riding him unless Andrew [Balding, trainer] pops up with something better."

Betfred Derby (4.30 Epsom, June 1)

Betfred: 7-4 City Of Troy, 4 Ambiente Friendly, 6 Los Angeles, 14 Ancient Wisdom, 14 Diego Velazquez, 16 Macduff, Dancing Gemini, 22 Bellum Justum, 25 bar

