Running Lion trots up 'absolutely fine' following last-minute Oaks withdrawal

Joint-trainer John Gosden confirmed late Betfred Oaks absentee Running Lion trotted up "absolutely fine" on Saturday following the stalls episode that ruled her out of the race.

The daughter of Roaring Lion was 5-1 third favourite for Friday's Classic but kicked the back gates of the stalls seconds before the off and was quickly withdrawn on veterinary advice.

Running Lion had never had any issues at the stalls in her previous starts. Having won the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket, she arrived at Epsom on a five-timer.

Gosden said: “Running Lion arrived back last night with the other fillies and trotted up absolutely fine. All she seems to have done is scraped some hair off her back legs. She’s never done anything like that before and something has obviously frightened her."

Following the race, Gosden, who trains alongside his son Thady, nominated a quick turnaround for the Group 1 Prix de Diane on June 18 for Running Lion but she will first have to pass a stalls test.

He added: “A stalls test is mandatory in these circumstances but hopefully she'll be okay and then we can take her off to France."

Soul Sister (Frankie Dettori) wins the Oaks for John and Thady Gosden Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Gosdens won the Oaks with Soul Sister, who stretched clear of Savethelastdance under Frankie Dettori. She could be supplemented for the Irish Oaks at a cost of €50,000 and face a possible rematch with the Aidan O'Brien-trained runner-up.

The joint-trainer said: "She seems fine this morning and we’re not rushing off to Royal Ascot for the Ribblesdale Stakes or anything like that – she'd have to carry a penalty. We’ll take our time and look at the Irish Oaks, which is not until July 22."

The yard has won the Irish Oaks three times with Great Heavens (2012), Epsom Oaks winner Enable (2017) and Star Catcher (2019), who was supplemented before her success.

Friday's winning owner Lady Bamford is chasing a second Oaks double having won both races in 2009 with the Michael Bell-trained Sariska, of whom a statue now stands in the garden of the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket.

In a match bet, with bets void if both horses do not run, Coral make Soul Sister 4-7 and Savethelastdance 5-4 for the Curragh Classic. The firm's David Stevens said: "There didn’t appear to be any fluke about Soul Sister’s Epsom triumph and, although she would be taking on Savethelastdance on the Ballydoyle filly’s home turf, we favour her to come out on top once again."

Read these next:

'There's never been anyone better' - Frankie Dettori produces Soul Sister to score on his final ride in Oaks

'God, she took off' - Epsom redemption for dazzling Emily Upjohn as Frankie Dettori enjoys perfect start to Derby weekend

Unlock a week of Epsom exclusives with 50% off Members' Club for three months!

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.