'Every bookie on track wants to be against City Of Troy' - Derby verdicts from the layers at Epsom

An on-course bookmaker has said he was surprised favourite City Of Troy had shortened overnight before the Betfred Derby (4.30) at Epsom.

The son of Justify, so impressive in three starts at two, failed to fire in the 2,000 Guineas but has been well backed and is now 11-4 (from 10-3).

"Every bookmaker on the track wants to be against City Of Troy," said Joe O'Gorman, "but we were all against Auguste Rodin last year after he disappointed in the 2,000 Guineas and he managed to bounce back in the Derby."

"I'm surprised he's shortened after the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite yesterday, Ylang Ylang, didn't hit the frame in the Oaks. He was class last year so let's see if O'Brien can do it again. City Of Troy certainly won't be carrying my money.

"I was at Sandown when Macduff finished second to Arabian Crown and I was quite impressed with him. If Arabian Crown was in this Derby, he'd be a short-priced favourite. I've always liked the Lingfield Derby Trial as you know they stay so I'll be looking to keep Ambiente Friendly on my side."

On business on Friday, O'Gorman added: "It stood up to previous years. I bet in an area near a bar. There was a young crowd enjoying themselves. Music in the betting ring splits opinion but if there wasn't any those people would have been somewhere else and might not have had a bet."



Bo Brown of West End Racing also reported reasonable trade on Friday, and said: "There were quite a lot of people, younger people, here under the influence and there was a bit of trouble as I was heading out later on. During the day the atmosphere was good – it was noisy and there was plenty happening – and trade was okay. Oaks day is always the quieter of the two days, although we still get charged plenty to stand here.

"I think there's a good chance City Of Troy will go off favourite but I couldn't back him after his last performance. I know they did it last year with Auguste Rodin but if I was a punter I wouldn't go near him. I like Ancient Wisdom and Los Angeles, while the horse who won at Lingfield was impressive that day.

"We'll stand what we can and I tend to let punters tell me which horses I should be worrying about in the race rather than setting out which one I want to avoid - it certainly gives you a rush of adrenaline during the race!"

