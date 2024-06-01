Derby tips 2024: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom

The wait for this year's Derby (4.30 Saturday) is almost over and our team of top experts have predicted who they think will be the first three past the famous Epsom Downs winning post . . .

Betfred Derby 1-2-3s and big-race advice from Racing Post tipsters

Keith Melrose

1. AMBIENTE FRIENDLY

2. Los Angeles

3. Dancing Gemini

Graeme Rodway

1. BELLUM JUSTUM

2. Sayedaty Sedaty

3. Macduff

David Jennings

1. AMBIENTE FRIENDLY

2. Ancient Wisdom

3. Los Angeles

Richard Birch

1. AMBIENTE FRIENDLY

2. City Of Troy

3. Los Angeles

Robbie Wilders

1. LOS ANGELES

2. Ambiente Friendly

3. Macduff

Kevin Morley

1. ANCIENT WISDOM

2. Ambiente Friendly

3. Macduff

Derby 1-2-3s from Racing Post Weekender experts

1. ANCIENT WISDOM

2. City Of Troy

3. Dancing Gemini

By Rob Sutton

The Derby picture has been murky for most of the winter and it may pay to chance Ancient Wisdom. He was a high class two-year-old and won on a variety of ground, most notably when it was heavy in the Group 1 Futurity. He ran into the hugely talented Economics in the Dante but he doesn’t have that rival to worry about at Epsom. It is hard to rule out City Of Troy given what Aidan O’Brien did with Auguste Rodin last year, while Dancing Gemini caught the eye in the French 2,000 Guineas and can go well.

1. LOS ANGELES

2. Macduff

3. Dancing Gemini

By Kitty Trice

The City Of Troy saga rolls on as the champion two-year-old seeks to make amends for a dismal display in the 2,000 Guineas, but it is another Ballydoyle runner who catches the eye in the unbeaten Los Angeles . A son of Derby winner Camelot, who imparts plenty of quality stamina into his progeny, the colt was a Group 1 winner at two but is most certainly bred to improve for age and a step up in trip.

Juddmonte homebred Macduff is out of a Bated Breath half-sister to champion miler Kingman, but the colt has inherited plenty of likeable qualities from Sea The Stars, including stamina. More is required here but an extra two furlongs should suit him well. The likeable Dancing Gemini was a strong-finishing second in the French 2,000 Guineas, suggesting he should improve for a greater stamina test.

1. LOS ANGELES

2. Ancient Wisdom

3. Deira Mile

By Harry Wilson

It was impressive that Los Angeles was able to win a Group 1 as a two-year-old, given he looked a big horse who was certain to improve at three, and he showed plenty of the attributes needed for a Derby when making a winning comeback. He should take a step forward from that outing and could be hard to beat. Ancient Wisdom, a good second in the Dante, will welcome the recent rain and is sure to be suited by going up in trip.

1. MACDUFF

2. Los Angeles

3. Dancing Gemini

By Stuart Redding

This year’s Derby looks a tricky one. Current favourite City Of Troy has plenty to prove and several of the others are hard to split on their achievements so far. The one that catches my eye at the prices is Macduff. He was beaten only narrowly in Sandown’s Classic Trial recently and has plenty more to offer over a new trip. Los Angeles and Dancing Gemini are two others with each-way claims.

