2024 Betfred Derby runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide

A field of 16 runners will go to post for the Betfred Derby at Epsom this Saturday, but who will come out on top in the world famous Classic? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring top quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV at 4.30pm.

1 Ambiente Friendly

DJ's view: Strange pedigree for the Derby and strange reappearance in the Feilden. Stranger, still, was the decision to switch jockeys. But it may be in your best interest to get familiar with Ambiente Friendly because I have a feeling he is your 2024 Derby winner. He trounced a solid field in the Lingfield Derby Trial in a time that was over two seconds quicker than the Oaks Trial on the same day. The further he went, the better he looked, and what on earth is he going to do the day he decides to settle? If he relaxes, he wins.

Trainer view: James Fanshawe: "The Derby is the most important race we've ever had a runner in. Ambiente Friendly won his trial in a good time and we're hopeful he'll get the trip and handle the ground. The real revelation at Lingfield was how he went around the corners."

Star rating: *****

2 Ancient Wisdom

DJ's view: A danger to everything. He is no Arabian Crown, but he might not be far off. The Dante dusted away the cobwebs and he will handle conditions as well as anything else. He's already a Group 1 winner and the second highest-rated horse in the race, so there is plenty to like about him. He should be placed at worst.

Trainer view: Charlie Appleby: "He has definitely come forward since the Dante and we know that stepping up to a mile and a half is going to suit. I feel we have the right horse to be competitive on the day."

Star rating: ****

3 Bellum Justum

DJ 's view: Didn't look anything out of the ordinary initially, but has looked anything but ordinary recently. The form of his Blue Riband Trial was franked spectacularly last weekend when the third bolted up in a Group 3 at the Curragh and is now rated 109. Is he good enough to win a Derby, though? I have my doubts.

Jockey view: Oisin Murphy: "He's trained very well and he's laid-back. I'm confident with the preliminaries and although we don't know about a mile and a half, which will be a true test, I am fond of the horse and let's see what he can do. I'm happy with his draw in stall 12."

Star rating: ***

4 City Of Troy

DJ's view: God only knows what he is going to do. In fact, I'm not sure God himself even knows what he will do. Speaking of God, Aidan O'Brien reckons he treated this guy like one in the lead-up to the Guineas. He was too fresh, too fizzy and his heartbeat was too high. If last year's City Of Troy happens to turn up, he would beat this lot with his eyes shut. If the one we saw in the Guineas makes an appearance, he wouldn't win the opening handicap on the card. Stall one is not ideal, but Adayar and Oath both won from there. Will he win? Your guess is as good as mine.

Trainer view: Aidan O'Brien: "Obviously things didn't go to plan at Newmarket with City Of Troy. When he charged the gates, his heart rate would have gone into the clouds and he didn't get time to reset. The gates opened and he was in full flow straight away. He was caught right in the middle of the pace and wasn't getting out of there, while it was also his first run of the year. He always had loads of class and stamina and the Guineas was always going to be the first race of his programme and we didn't think we should change that because of what happened. Everything has gone well since Newmarket and we've been very happy with him."

Star rating: ***

DJ's view: A bolt from the blue in the Ballysax. Was 50-1 there and could go off 50-1 again. Lightning won't be striking twice, though.

Trainer view: Adrian Murray: "The plan after the Ballysax was to go straight to Epsom. We've been very happy with him since that day. He's improving all the time and we're hoping for a big run. We probably weren't expecting that in the Ballysax, but you never know with horses from two to three."

Star rating: **

6 Dancing Gemini

DJ's view: Going beyond a mile for the first time. Has bits and bobs of form that make him intriguing. The best bit, or bob, was last time at Longchamp when just denied in the French Guineas. Will he stay? His sire and damsire won Derbys, so they definitely did. It's the Futurity Trophy effort that puts me off ever so slightly. Should run well, though, and the young man on his back is the bee's knees.

Trainer view: Roger Teal: "He handled the delay before the French Guineas brilliantly and he switched off beautifully in the race before finishing off very strong. You'd like to think he'd have come on for the run because we were using that as a bit of a prep race. I'm very confident he should see the mile and a half out."

Star rating: ***

7 Deira Mile

DJ's view: If it wasn't the Derby, I would be pretty keen on this Camelot colt. He just doesn't have the profile of a Derby winner, given he couldn't win any of his first four races and was beaten at 1-5 in one of them. He didn't half scoot around Epsom the other morning, however, and he impressed me at Windsor. I can't see him winning, but don't be surprised if he looks like winning at some stage.

Trainer view: Owen Burrows: "I've been very pleased with him since his win at Windsor. He's had a feel of the track – visually I was pleased with him, and so was Jim [Crowley, jockey]. We'll go there with a sporting chance. The step up in trip will suit, and he ticks a few boxes."

Star rating: ***

8 Euphoric

DJ's view: Pacemaker. I know Serpentine stayed there, but Euphoric probably won't.

Trainer view: Aidan O'Brien: "He ran well at Leopardstown and he's a grand, honest horse. He seems to get a mile and a quarter well and it looks like he can hopefully get a mile and a half."

Star rating: *

DJ's view: Trounced in two trials. This is one window I won't be looking through.

Trainer view: John Gosden: "He's in good form and he has decent form from last year. He won an uncontested novice in the spring and then we went to Chester, where he basically turned left out of the gate and was left behind a long way. He ran back quite quickly in the Dante, which was quite a lot of use for him, and he deserves to take his chance. It's an open race this year and stall ten is fine with me."

Star rating: *

10 Kamboo

DJ's view: There was a real swagger about the way he won at Kempton and the runner-up bolted up next time. Still, a Kempton novice stakes in December to the Derby is about the unlikeliest path to glory you could get.

Trainer view: Richard Hughes: "It's very exciting to have a runner in the Derby. He missed his prep race with a setback, but the owner is very keen to run."

Star rating: *

11 Los Angeles

DJ's view: A handsome dude. Most likely the best looking of this bunch. Unbeaten too, and has always done what he has had to do. Hasn't appeared to be an absolute superstar like City Of Troy did last year, but he might not have to be to win this year's Derby. Looks the part and couldn't put anybody off him.

Trainer view: Aidan O'Brien: "He's a fine, big horse and very straightforward. We were delighted with him at Leopardstown and Wayne [Lordan, jockey] was very happy with him. We think he has come forward from that."

Star rating: ****

12 Macduff

DJ's view: Are you Westover in disguise? There are a lot of similarities between the pair at this stage of their careers, and you get the impression we are only scratching the surface with this fellow. There is definitely more to come.

Trainer view: Ralph Beckett: "Macduff is a well-balanced, athletic horse who should cope with Epsom's configuration."

Star rating: ***

13 Mr Hampstead

DJ's view: Can't win, won't win. If he does win, I will empty the dishwasher for the next 20 years, Aoife (that's my unfortunate other half).

Trainer view: Dominic Ffrench Davis: "We've not had him long. He deserves to be a huge outsider, but we think he's a horse with a future."

Star rating: *

14 Sayedaty Sadaty

DJ's view: Some judges I respect have been putting this guy up at huge prices, but I just can't see it. He doesn't sound or look like a Derby winner to me.

Jockey view: Tom Marquand: "He has a bit to find on form, but deserves to take his chance. It's an open Derby. We'll see how he gets on."

Star rating: *

15 Tabletalk

DJ's view: Terrific jockey booking. When you make a case for a horse by starting with the jockey it speaks volumes. It cost £75,000 to supplement him. Yikes. That might not be money well spent.

Trainer view: Tom Clover: "He will be our first runner in the Derby. He's come out of Chelmsford very well and we think he'll improve for going on turf as he's worked nicely on it."

Star rating: *

16 Voyage

DJ's view: How on earth did he go off at 28-1 for his debut at Newbury? He looked awesome there, definitely a stakes performer. Throwing him straight into the Derby on the back of that is not a normal Richard Hannon thing to do. You've got to respect his boldness. I like this horse a lot. It's the Derby, though. One run? Monumental ask. Will he be mature enough? Possibly not. Commander In Chief (1993) and Ruler Of The World (2013) won the Derby having been unraced at two, so it is possible.

Trainer view: Richard Hannon: "Visually he was very impressive at Newbury – he never looked like being beaten. He showed a good turn of foot to win easily in a race that has thrown up a couple of subsequent winners. This is obviously a completely different ball game, but he's been to Epsom for a gallop and handled the track well. We know we have a very good colt on our hands."

​Star rating: ***

DJ's Derby verdict: 1-2-3 prediction

1 Ambiente Friendly

2 Ancient Wisdom

3 Los Angeles

