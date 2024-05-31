'He's always had loads of class and stamina' - Aidan O'Brien, Charlie Appleby and more on their big Derby hopefuls

If City Of Troy recaptures his two-year-old brilliance in the Betfred Derby it will be an almost exact replica of stablemate Auguste Rodin 12 months ago.

After flopping in the 2,000 Guineas as a short-priced favourite, Auguste Rodin was heavily backed to recoup losses ahead of the premier Classic and redeemed his reputation with a thrilling half-length victory over King Of Steel.

City Of Troy was equally abysmal when 4-6 favourite for the Guineas at Newmarket, but his price contracted rapidly a fortnight ago for Epsom and he looks likely to head the market.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is seeking an incredible tenth Derby win, retains faith in the colt he still believes could be a superstar.

"Obviously, things didn't go to plan at Newmarket with City Of Troy," he said. "When he charged the gates his heart rate would have gone into the clouds and he didn't get time to reset.

"The gates opened and he was in full flow straight away. He was caught right in the middle of the pace and wasn't getting out of there, while it was also his first run of the year.

"He's always had loads of class and stamina. The Guineas was always going to be the first race of his programme and we didn't think we should change that because of what happened. Everything has gone well since Newmarket and we've been very happy with him."

O'Brien also trains Euphoric and the much-fancied Los Angeles , unbeaten in three starts and the subject of heavy market support in recent days.

"Los Angeles is a fine, big horse and very straightforward," O'Brien said. "We were delighted with him at Leopardstown and Wayne [Lordan] was very happy with him. We think he has come forward from that."

Fanshawe chasing career highlight with classy Ambiente Friendly

James Fanshawe has won two Champion Hurdles with Royal Gait and Hors La Loi III and numerous Group 1 races with the likes of Environment Friend, Soviet Song and The Tin Man during a long and illustrious training career, but a Derby victory with Ambiente Friendly would be his crowning glory.

Picked out at the sales by Freddy Tylicki, former stable jockey to Fanshawe, Ambiente Friendly stamped himself a leading contender for the world's most famous Flat race when slamming Illinois by four and a half lengths in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

The way in which he handled the tricky descent into the straight, which bears a marked similarity to the drop towards Tattenham Corner, suggests Fanshawe's colt will have no problems with the track, and he has reportedly done well since.

Ambiente Friendly: trainer James Fanshawe has a word with Robert Havlin after exercise Credit: Steve Davies

A big, immature two-year-old, Ambiente Friendly looks a rapid improver now he has been given the opportunity to tackle middle distances, and Fanshawe couldn't be happier with him.

"The colt seems in good form," he said. "Hopefully, there will be no more rain. The Derby is the most important race we've ever had a runner in. It's a privilege to be involved.

"Ambiente Friendly won his trial in a good time and we're hopeful he'll get the trip and handle the ground. The real revelation at Lingfield was how he went around the corners."

Ancient Wisdom 'has definitely come forward since the Dante'

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin have experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows already this season.

Notable Speech's 2,000 Guineas success got the campaign off to a flying start and there was a Group 1 Sha Tin triumph for Rebel's Romance last Sunday.

However, sandwiched between those wins were the fatal injury suffered by Hidden Law after looking a potential Derby winner in the Chester Vase and rampant Sandown scorer Arabian Crown being ruled out of the premier Classic after a setback.

Charlie Appleby on Ancient Wisdom: "I feel we have the right horse to be competitive on the day" Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

It is testament to the strength of the Godolphin team's three-year-olds that a Derby victory for Ancient Wisdom would surprise nobody.

The son of Dubawi has reportedly thrived since his York defeat by Economics, and Appleby said: "He has definitely come forward since the Dante and we know that stepping up to a mile and a half is going to suit, while we are hoping that ground conditions will be on our side as well.

"There hasn't been a Derby winner from stall 11, but there have been a few from either side, so I think we are in the right area. I feel we have the right horse to be competitive on the day."

Both of Appleby's Derby winners, Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021), were 16-1 but Ancient Wisdom is sure to start considerably shorter.

Dancing Gemini 'nice and fresh' for Classic bid

Roger Teal couldn't be happier with Dancing Gemini as the Lambourn trainer prepares for the biggest day of his career.

Teal is no stranger to Group 1 success, having landed the July Cup and King's Stand Stakes with Oxted, but going into the Derby with a live contender is a new experience for him.

Dancing Gemini, fifth behind Ancient Wisdom in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster last October, proved he had trained on particularly well when finishing second to Metropolitan in the French 2,000 Guineas, the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp.

Teal said: "He handled the delay before the French Guineas brilliantly and he switched off beautifully in the race before finishing off very strong.

Dancing Gemini: "I'm very confident he should see the mile and a half out," says trainer Roger Teal Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"You'd like to think he'd have come on for the run because we were using that as a bit of a prep race. We haven't done too much with him at home because it was only three weeks ago."

Teal added: "He went to Epsom and had a little feel of the track, so he's had another day's outing. We've done very little with him work-wise, we've just kept him nice and fresh.

"My worry is the rain that's about. I'm very confident he should see the mile and a half out. I don't know whether we'll get softish conditions and the good thing is Epsom does dry out very well. You don't know what's coming."

Ground and weather latest

Epsom's ground will remain good to soft overnight but conditions are likely to dry ahead of Saturday's Betfred Derby .

The two-day meeting began with showers but sunshine is expected to arrive at the track on Saturday morning, which clerk of the course Andrew Cooper believes will quicken conditions ahead of the feature Classic.

"We've raced through today on good to soft but it seemed to ride a degree slower than it walked, but we've seen a bit of that this year at other tracks too," Cooper said on Friday evening.

"I've left the going the same overnight and we'll open a mile fresh strip of ground on the inner rail. That inside ground looks broadly similar to what we've raced on today.

"Friday was chilly and overcast and there's been very little drying, but Saturday will be a different proposition in that respect. It looks like it'll be a sunnier, brighter day and nudging 20C, whereas we were struggling to get to 16C today.

"There could be a quicker drying process on Saturday as it's pretty much stood still today and there's no more rain in the forecast at all."

