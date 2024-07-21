Curragh debut winner with 'plenty of class' according to trainer Aidan O'Brien backed into favourite for 2025 Derby

The Lion In Winter has emerged as the clear ante-post favourite for the 2025 Derby after bookmakers reported major interest in the exciting Aidan O'Brien-trained prospect following his impressive debut win at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Sea The Stars colt showed a smart turn of foot in the final furlong to swoop clear of leaders Currawood and Ides Of March to win by two and a quarter lengths under Wayne Lordan. Stable jockey Ryan Moore was on the third, who was sent off 5-4 favourite.

Coral had installed him at 25-1 following the success but sustained support through the weekend has led to his price shortening into 16-1 for the Epsom Classic, scheduled for June 7 next year.

The firm's spokesman David Stevens said on Sunday: "We initially quoted this son of Sea The Stars at 25-1 for the 2,000 Guineas and Derby following his impressive debut success on Saturday, and it seems that punters were also taken with his Curragh victory, with his odds for the Epsom Classic already trimmed into clear 16-1 favouritism."

Aidan O'Brien also tasted Group 2 glory with Tower Of London at the Curragh on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien won Saturday's 7f maiden with subsequent St James's Palace Stakes runner-up Henry Longfellow last season, while it was the starting point of Mac Swiney's Irish 2,000 Guineas-winning career. The Lion In Winter though is likely to be a force at longer trips, according to his trainer.

"He's a lovely horse and had been working lovely. He'll have no problem going up in trip but he has plenty of class," O'Brien said on Saturday.

O'Brien has given him an early entry in the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh on August 21. Ballydoyle won the Group 2 with subsequent Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck six years ago.

The Lion In Winter was bought for €375,000 at the Goffs Orby Book 1 yearling sales last September, having been bred by Sea The Stars' owners Sunderland Holding Inc, run by Christopher Tsui.

The son of the outstanding 2009 Derby hero is out of a two-time winner What A Home, who was third at Group 3 level over 1m4f and rated as high as 99. Her only other progeny is the 60-rated Sea La Venus.

