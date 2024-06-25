Ambiente Friendly 'bouncing' as Epsom runner-up prepares to tackle powerful Aidan O'Brien team in Irish Derby

Ambiente Friendly is back "bouncing" following a tough-as-teak performance behind brilliant Epsom hero City Of Troy after connections opted to stick at a mile and a half for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

Despite the absence of his Epsom conqueror, the Gleneagles colt is set to face a formidable Ballydoyle team as nine others, six of whom are trained by Aidan O'Brien, stood their ground on Tuesday.

After running out an authoritative winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, Ambiente Friendly finished two and three-quarter lengths behind City Of Troy at Epsom. Robert Havlin took the ride in the Derby after Callum Shepherd had been in the saddle for his two previous starts this season.