Ambiente Friendly 'bouncing' as Epsom runner-up prepares to tackle powerful Aidan O'Brien team in Irish Derby
Ambiente Friendly is back "bouncing" following a tough-as-teak performance behind brilliant Epsom hero City Of Troy after connections opted to stick at a mile and a half for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.
Despite the absence of his Epsom conqueror, the Gleneagles colt is set to face a formidable Ballydoyle team as nine others, six of whom are trained by Aidan O'Brien, stood their ground on Tuesday.
After running out an authoritative winner of the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, Ambiente Friendly finished two and three-quarter lengths behind City Of Troy at Epsom. Robert Havlin took the ride in the Derby after Callum Shepherd had been in the saddle for his two previous starts this season.
- Royal Ascot winner Crystal Black attracting 'a lot of interest' - but owners determined to stay on path to Melbourne Cup
- US legend and 'world-class' rider John Velazquez heading for surprise first ride in Ireland on Wednesday
- Ambiente Friendly added to Irish Derby mix with Aidan O'Brien responsible for six of remaining ten entries
- Jockey hit with 20-day ban for careless riding at Ballinrobe following interference after stalls opened
- Who could be on Britain's strong team at the Curragh's Irish Derby festival this weekend?
