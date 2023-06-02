Derby tips 2023: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom

The wait for the 2023 Derby is almost over and our team of top experts have predicted who they think will be the first three past the famous Epsom Downs winning post . . .
1 Arrest
2 Auguste Rodin
3 Military Order
By Sam Hardy, tipster
I have long been a fan of Arrest, having tipped him up for the Derby in December.
Much has been made about his knee action and seemingly being a better horse with some cut in the ground, but his most impressive piece of form as a two-year-old came on good to firm ground at Sandown and I think he will improve for the better ground.
Auguste Rodin should be seen to better effect this time round having disappointed in last month’s 2,000 Guineas and is the main danger to the selection.
1 Passenger
2 Military Order
3 Waipiro
By Tom Park, Weekender editor
The Dante looked the strongest trial on paper and Passenger was without a doubt the best horse in the race.
Connections have thought long and hard about supplementing him so I’d be surprised if he doesn’t come on plenty for his run in the Dante and he is the one to beat for me.
Military Order and Waipiro pulled a long way clear of their rivals in the Derby Trial at Lingfield. While I suspect Military Order will confirm the form, there isn’t a lot between them and Waipiro is surely an each-way play.
1 San Antonio
2 Military Order
3 Waipiro
By James Hill, tipster
One of the most open Derbys in memory. Military Order looked the most solid among the trial winners, but he’s pretty short at 3-1 with Waipiro, who was just over a length behind at Lingfield, nearly seven times those odds.
However, the real value might lie with Aidan O’Brien’s San Antonio, who looked a real pro when landing the Dee Stakes at Chester. I can see him going really well.
1 Auguste Rodin
2 Military Order
3 Dubai Mile
By Stuart Redding, tipster
His defeat in the 2,000 Guineas was a huge disappointment but I’m keeping the faith with Auguste Rodin. The colt looked high-class last season, especially when brushing aside Epictetus in the Futurity at Doncaster in October.
If his genius trainer Aidan O’Brien is happy to put a line through his comeback run then I’m not going to argue.
Military Order has a great chance of emulating his Derby-winning brother Adayar, and Dubai Mile is the most appealing each-way option.
1 Military Order
2 Auguste Rodin
3 Passenger
By Kitty Trice, bloodstock reporter
It would be a feat of major significance should Anna Salai’s son Military Order follow in his full-brother Adayar's footsteps and claim Derby glory, as the last time full siblings triumphed in the Derby was 1896 and 1900.
The son of Frankel has a very similar profile to his 2021 Derby-winning sibling in that he was fourth on his debut at two before stepping up on his second and final start that term.
Unlike Adayar, Military Order has won both his starts this term – in comparison to his seconds in the Sandown Classic Trial and Lingfield Derby Trial – and it has been suggested by connections that he is a sharper model compared to his brother at this stage.
He is bred on the hugely successful Frankel-Dubawi nick, one that has also produced last year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Homeless Songs.
1 White Birch
2 Military Order
3 Waipiro
By Harry Wilson, reporter
White Birch impressed me with how he came home in the Dante. He was one of the first off the bridle but was finishing to better effect than most, which suggested the extra distance at Epsom would be right up his street. He has improved with each start and looks overpriced.
I'm confident Military Order (second choice) will run a big race, and the fact he quickened twice in the all-weather Lingfield Derby Trial, once to take the gap on the turn and again when Waipiro came alongside, suggests he's a good horse. He stayed every bit of the mile and a half that day, proving too strong in the closing stages for his reopposing rival, who might just be a better horse on turf and wouldn't need to improve too much to be involved.
