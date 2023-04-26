Derby set to be run at 1.30pm to avoid FA Cup final clash

The looks set to be run at 1.30pm following news that the FA Cup final kick-off time will be brought forward due to safety concerns.

It was originally listed as having its traditional 4.30pm off-time on June 3 but the Jockey Club website has revealed it will be given a new earlier slot.

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United looks set to be scheduled to 3pm after police deemed it to be a high-risk fixture.

Excluding 2020, the Derby has been listed for a 4.30pm start since 2015, while the last three FA Cup finals have kicked off between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

The Jockey Club had been waiting for the outcome of last week's semi-finals before agreeing a post-time with ITV to avoid clashing with its football coverage.

In 1996, when the Derby clashed with England's opening game in the European Football Championship, the Derby was run at 2.25pm, while in 2009 the race was brought forward to 3.45pm as a result of the BBC's need to broadcast a programme marking the 65th anniversary of D-Day.

Last year, the FA Cup final was pushed back to 5.30pm, understood to be the FA's preferred kick-off time, to avoid clashing with the BBC's coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest.

