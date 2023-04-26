The least worst scenario? That's the best you can say of a lunchtime Derby

Nobody could pretend the decision to run the Derby at 1.30pm is anything other than bad news.

For the Jockey Club, ITV and British racing, it represents a significant headache, albeit one born out of unfortunate circumstance. The Derby has not been intentionally slighted, yet there can be no doubt that to brand Saturday, June 3, 2023 as Derby day would be fanciful. For one year only, it is FA Cup day, with the world's greatest Flat race having to fit in around it.

Once the Metropolitan Police unexpectedly insisted that Manchester City and Manchester United kick off at 3pm, there were three options for the Derby. The most obvious was to wait until after the football had finished. However, that scenario needed to incorporate the possibility of extra time and penalties, meaning the Derby could not have been scheduled until at least 6pm. World Pool turnover – now such a critical factor – would have been hit, while there may also have been objections from Surrey Police.