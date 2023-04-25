Dante next for cosy Blue Riband winner Epictetus with John Gosden unsure on Derby bid

booked his place in the Betfred Derby with an assured success in the Blue Riband Trial, but his participation in the Classic remains up in the air.

The three-year-old, sent off the 2-5 favourite, held off the challenge of the fast-finishing Hadrianus to win by three-quarters of a length under Frankie Dettori.

The winner of the Listed contest gains an automatic entry for the Derby but Epictetus will first have to prove himself in next month's Dante Stakes at York.

"The ground was deep and he's not trained on anything like that this year," said joint-trainer John Gosden after winning the race for a record-extending seventh time. "Frankie said he got a bit lonely in front and got there a bit sooner than he wanted but the horse travelled well. He just looked around and got a bit tired.

"This has been the plan for him all year and we'll go to the Dante Stakes next. He may well be more of a Prix du Jockey Club horse but we'll see. Frankie said they went a good clip and he's shown a really good attitude We're still only getting ideas at this stage of the season and you can't judge him on that ground."

Jumping for joy: Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning the Blue Riband Trial Credit: Mark Cranham

Epictetus was cut to 20-1 (from 25-1) for the Derby by Betfair and his victory has boosted the form of the Qipco 2,000 Guineas favourite Auguste Rodin.

The winner finished behind Auguste Rodin in the Vertem Futurity on his final start last season after being narrowly denied in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes.

Gosden, who trains with his son Thady, won the Blue Riband Trial four times between 2015 and 2018, including with Derby third Cracksman in 2017.

"I had him exactly where I wanted him," said Dettori, who bounced back after being unseated from Guineas hope Chaldean at Newbury on Saturday.

"I thought Oisin Murphy was the one to follow on Stormbuster. On this ground, you can't give them too much rope so I kicked on at the two-furlong pole.

"He idled a bit in front and may have got a bit tired on the ground but he's passed his test. I'd like to see him again before saying whether he'll stay a mile and a half but he's just got a mile and a quarter on testing ground. He handled the track well. His form is solid and there's nothing more he could have done today."

Epsom surprised Dettori with a giant mural on one side of the Duchess Stand before racing, depicting him in the colours of 2015 Derby winner Golden Horn.

"I was a bit emotional because it didn't feel like reality when I was in California," added Dettori. "I've got six months left and want to enjoy every moment."

