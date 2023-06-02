Arrest 'could start favourite' for the Derby as punters throw weight behind Frankie Dettori's final Epsom Classic ride

Arrest has flown towards the head of the market Saturday's Betfred Derby (1.30 ) following big support for Frankie Dettori's final ride in the famous Epsom Classic.

The son of Frankel has shortened to 4-1 (from 11-2) with Sky Bet to provide Dettori with another emotional winner in the Derby before he retires later this year. Dettori has won the Derby twice with Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).

The ground at Epsom quickened to good to firm on Friday and Arrest does hold winning juvenile form on that ground, although his impressive Chester Vase triumph last month came on soft. He is no bigger than 9-2 and Ladbrokes believe he could go off favourite if Dettori has a successful Friday.

Ladbrokes's spokeswoman Nicola McGeady said: "Frankie Dettori has been the most popular jockey in Derby history and on Saturday he will be more popular than ever before as sentimental punters line up to back their hero for the last time in the race.

"His mount Arrest became a serious contender for the race after triumphing at Chester last month, so sentimentality aside, there is a real chance that the dream ending could become a reality.

"A successful afternoon today for Frankie could possibly see him start favourite in the Derby."

Auguste Rodin: Derby favourite despite flop in 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

Longtime ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin has been notably weak in the market on Friday and is now available at 7-2, having been as short as 5-2 after declarations were made on Thursday.

Auguste Rodin is the class horse of the race having won easily at Group 1 level as a juvenile but the son of Deep Impact was extremely disappointing when last seen in the 2,000 Guineas. He finished 12th when sent off 13-8 favourite but stablemate Little Big Bear, who was last, has bounced back since.

McGeady added: "Auguste Rodin has been really solid all week but now Arrest is challenging for favouritism. It is Frankie Dettori's last ride in the Derby, and obviously punters want to be with him when he bows out."

Passenger , bidding to win the Derby on just his third start, has been clipped to 6-1 (from 13-2) by William Hill, while Dante runner-up White Birch has also been subject to support into 12-1 (from 14).

The pair featured in the Dante – often seen as a crucial Epsom trial – last time out at York, where White Birch rallied well to finish second behind The Foxes. Passenger was a highly unlucky third for Sir Michael Stoute, who won the Derby with the twice-raced Desert Crown 12 months ago.

Betfred Derby (1.30 Epsom, Saturday)

Ladbrokes: 7-2 Auguste Rodin, 9-2 Arrest, Military Order, 13-2 Passenger, 11 Sprewell, 12 White Birch, 14 The Foxes, 18 Dubai Mile, 25 Waipiro, 25 Artistic Star, 33 San Antonio, 50 King Of Steel, 66 Adelaide River, 125 Dear My Friend

