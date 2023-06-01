'A stringent security operation' and extra parking - how Epsom is preparing for Derby day challenges

An additional 1,000 parking spaces will be available at the Derby festival as officials at Epsom gear up to tackle the twin headaches of rail strike action and the biggest security operation in the course's history to combat likely disruption from Animal Rising protesters.

Industrial action on the railways will present challenges for racegoers attending both days of the Derby festival at the track, which is situated almost 20 miles south of central London.

An official crowd of 37,274 were in attendance on Derby day last year – it was 23,584 for the Oaks card – and racegoers have been advised to allow extra time to arrive at the two-day meeting with no train services to Tattenham Corner, Epsom and Epsom Downs, the three stations that service the course. Train strikes also impacted the Thursday at the Cheltenham Festival earlier this year, with the attendance down 12,000 from 2022.

Epsom's general manager Tom Sammes said: "The train strikes are a matter entirely beyond our control, but clearly it will present challenges with racegoers attending both days of the Derby festival, given the proximity of London particularly.

"We've explored all available options and have arranged for 1,000 extra car-parking spaces, the majority of which will be available on the day. We have an extremely experienced traffic management team and plan but would advise all racegoers to allow extra time for their journey."

The Jockey Club last week secured an injunction against Animal Rising and others who might wish to cause disruption at Epsom on Derby day

Activist group Animal Rising has also stated its intention to disrupt the running of the Derby despite the Jockey Club winning a High Court injunction against protesters' plans.

The racecourse said it has the most "stringent and detailed" security operation in its history to halt the protesters. Anyone getting on to the track – as members of the group have attempted at the Grand National, Scottish National and a Flat evening card at Doncaster – could face fines or imprisonment.

When asked for what measures were in place, Sammes responded: "While we don't comment on the specifics of our security arrangements, clearly part of planning for any major event is to ensure that as much as possible, all eventualities are covered.

"The safety and security of our customers and participants is our number one priority and any attempt to disrupt our event will be dealt with robustly. Last week's High Court ruling to grant an injunction to prohibit disruption over the two days also means that anyone acting in breach of this order could now be subject to proceedings for contempt of court which may lead to a fine or imprisonment.

"Security and policing teams will have a strong and visible presence, controlled centrally via extensive CCTV coverage of the site, and it is unlikely there has ever been a more stringent and detailed security operation in the history of the Derby."

