Frankie's long farewell: the key races and star horses as Dettori looks to bow out with a bang

So far, so good on the Franke Dettori farewell tour. The legendary rider made a serious statement last weekend as he landed the year's opening Classic, the 2,000 Guineas, on Chaldean.

The Newmarket crowd were treated to his famous flying dismount – but will we be seeing it again at this season's biggest meetings, before the curtain comes down on Dettori's glittering career at the Breeders' Cup in November? Here, we assess his potential big-race rides, as he bids to bow out in style . . .

The Oaks ( )

With the dust settling on Guineas weekend at Newmarket all roads now lead to Epsom. Dettori has six Oaks victories to his name and has been particularly dominant in recent years, winning the 2017 (Enable), 2019 (Anapurna) and 2021 (Snowfall) runnings. Looking at the Epsom entries there is no obvious candidate for Dettori to ride as he looks to continue his recent one in two strike-rate – but this could play into his hands.

Running Lion was a hugely impressive winner for John and Thady Gosden at Newmarket but Oisin Murphy is likely to retain the ride should connections aim here, leaving Dettori looking elsewhere. The Juddmonte-owned , trained by Ralph Beckett, could be another option – but if Dettori is left to settle for a spare then you can be sure it will be a handy one, and anyone short of a jockey will be keen to secure his services. Snowfall was the Ballydoyle second string.

The Derby ( )

The Derby looks wide open after a disappointing Guineas weekend for Ballydoyle. can now throw his hat into the ring when he lines up in Wednesday's Chester Vase ().

Trained by John and Thady Gosden and owned by Juddmonte, Arrest is Dettori's likeliest Derby ride at this stage as he looks to add to his 2007 (Authorised) and 2015 (Golden Horn) wins. The son of Frankel is currently available at around 20-1 for Epsom – expect that to shorten if he impresses on the Roodee.

July Cup (July 15)

If there is one glaring omission on Dettori's CV it's the July Cup, which is the only British Group 1 to have eluded the 52-year-old. If he wants to complete the set before retirement then perhaps could be his partner in crime.

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old enjoyed a brilliant 2022 campaign which included a four-race winning streak, culminating in a mighty performance in the Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot. His best form before then had been over seven furlongs, but that Ascot performance showed he can be a force to be reckoned with over six furlongs as well, the same distance as the July Cup.

Kinross went on to finish third behind Modern Games in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland but could easily be dropped back in distance in time for the summer sprinting highlight. Dettori will be hoping Kinross is his ticket to a full house.

Kinross: Dettori's first July Cup winner? Credit: Edward Whitaker

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (July 29)

Another chance for Dettori to make history. His name will forever be linked to the great Enable's, and they teamed up to land this race on three occasions (2017, 2019, 2020). Dettori's first win in the race came in 1995 on Lammtarra and he has seven to his name in total, level with Lester Piggott.

finished sixth of six in last year's race, won by Pyledriver, but she bounced back to her best in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day and could be back for another crack as a four-year-old this season with Dettori on board again.

St Leger (September 17)

The final Classic of the year, and Frankie's final Classic. Dettori has won the St Leger six times, most recently with Logician in 2019, and if the Derby goes his way he could be heading to Doncaster looking to secure his own Triple Crown with the 2,000 Guineas already in the bag. You wouldn't put it past him.

Emily Upjohn: Arc contender? Credit: Edward Whitaker

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (October 1)

This is another race in which Dettori has been utterly dominant, and again he holds the record for the most wins with six. Most recently he won it in 2018 on Enable, the second of her back-to-back victories.

It is doubtful Emily Upjohn will scale the heights of Enable, but she was hugely talented as a three-year-old and a Longchamp tilt will surely be on the cards if all goes to plan. There is a lot of ground to cover between now and October 1 but if she does line up, Dettori's name could forever be intertwined with another great filly.

What else?

Dettori has a staggering 77 Royal Ascot wins to his name and he could get his final festival off to a bang with in the week's opening Group 1, the Queen Anne Stakes, on June 20 (). Emily Upjohn, Chaldean and Arrest could be among his other big-race hopefuls.

Dettori is without a Sussex Stakes winner since Too Darn Hot in 2019 and will be looking to sign off his final Glorious Goodwood (August 1-5) in style, while he will be returning to Ascot for his final rides on British soil on Champions Day (October 21).

His final call will be at the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita (November 3-4), as he aims to add to his 14 wins at the fixture.

