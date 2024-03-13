Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Cheltenham Festival day 3 tips: six horses to back on Thursday

Thursday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

Handicappers' nap

Teahupoo

3.30 Cheltenham

Didn't quite run to his best when finishing a close third in this race last year, but the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old rates the pick on the figures and can come out on top this time around.
Steve Mason

Teahupoo15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Cheltenham Festival free bets: Sky Bet offer

Dark horse

Sire Du Berlais

3.30 Cheltenham

Three-time festival winner who put up a career-best performance when landing this race last year. Returned from a lengthy absence with a no-show at Navan last month, but it would be no surprise if he bounced right back to form here.
Neil McCabe

Sire Du Berlais15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

Ginny's Destiny

1.30 Cheltenham

Clocked a fast time when winning a novice handicap over course and distance in January, and he can give GB a rare Graded festival winner.
Craig Thake

Ginny's Destiny13:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Eyecatcher

Whacker Clan

5.30 Cheltenham

Good course win in October and been aimed at this race ever since by trainer Henry de Bromhead, who was in winning form on the opening day.
Mark Brown

Whacker Clan17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J L Gleeson Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

The Punt nap

Daily Present

5.30 Cheltenham

Was tailed off in three beginners’ chases behind smart horses, but left that firmly behind when scoring on his handicap debut for Paul Nolan, looking no stronger than at the finish on that first start at a staying trip. He beat the talented Bronn in his novice hurdle season and this lightly raced sort could have loads more to come over fences.
Harry Wilson 

Daily Present17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J W Hendrick (5lb)Tnr: Paul Nolan

West Country nap

Bowtogreatness

5.30 Cheltenham

Promising when third at Kempton last time and could thrive at this track. Ben Pauling's stable's in fine form.
James Stevens

Bowtogreatness17:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Mr Jack Andrews Tnr: Ben Pauling

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 13 March 2024

Last updated 18:64, 13 March 2024

