Cheltenham Festival day 3 tips: six horses to back on Thursday
Thursday's best bets at the Cheltenham Festival ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Handicappers' nap
Teahupoo
3.30 Cheltenham
Didn't quite run to his best when finishing a close third in this race last year, but the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old rates the pick on the figures and can come out on top this time around.
Steve Mason
Dark horse
Sire Du Berlais
3.30 Cheltenham
Three-time festival winner who put up a career-best performance when landing this race last year. Returned from a lengthy absence with a no-show at Navan last month, but it would be no surprise if he bounced right back to form here.
Neil McCabe
Speed figures
Ginny's Destiny
1.30 Cheltenham
Clocked a fast time when winning a novice handicap over course and distance in January, and he can give GB a rare Graded festival winner.
Craig Thake
Eyecatcher
Whacker Clan
5.30 Cheltenham
Good course win in October and been aimed at this race ever since by trainer Henry de Bromhead, who was in winning form on the opening day.
Mark Brown
The Punt nap
Daily Present
5.30 Cheltenham
Was tailed off in three beginners’ chases behind smart horses, but left that firmly behind when scoring on his handicap debut for Paul Nolan, looking no stronger than at the finish on that first start at a staying trip. He beat the talented Bronn in his novice hurdle season and this lightly raced sort could have loads more to come over fences.
Harry Wilson
West Country nap
Bowtogreatness
5.30 Cheltenham
Promising when third at Kempton last time and could thrive at this track. Ben Pauling's stable's in fine form.
James Stevens
Published on 13 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:38, 13 March 2024
