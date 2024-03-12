'We're absolutely devastated' - Highland Hunter dies at Cheltenham just a week after leading role in Keagan Kirkby's funeral

Highland Hunter , who led the procession at Keagan Kirkby's funeral last week, died after being pulled up at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

Trained by Fergal O'Brien, the 11-year-old was eased out of contention in the Ultima Handicap Chase by Paddy Brennan and, despite being attended to by vets, could not be saved.

Only seven days earlier, Highland Hunter walked in front of the hearse at the funeral of Kirkby, who died while riding in a point-to-point at Charing last month. He was described as Kirkby's favourite horse and had previously been trained by his boss Paul Nicholls, before switching to O'Brien last year.

A statement given from the track to ITV and read out by Ed Chamberlin said: "Highland Hunter was immediately attended to by vets on course after the race, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections."

Highland Hunter: walked in front of the hearse at Keagan Kirkby's funeral last week Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Chamberlin added: "We echo that at ITV for the Fergal O'Brien team, Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan [owners] and in particular Sophie Kelly. She looked after this hero of a horse, who I'll always remember for what he did last Tuesday leading the funeral procession for Keagan, who absolutely adored him."

O'Brien posted on his X account: "Not sure we'll be tweeting today again after this. We're absolutely devastated. Thank you for all the messages we're already receiving and those that are to come."

Highland Hunter won seven of his 22 races, including a veterans' handicap chase at Newbury this month before his run in the Ultima. He also won the London National in 2021, when trained by Nicholls, before finishing runner-up in that year's Welsh Grand National.

