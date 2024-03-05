'A proper send-off for an amazing man' - Ditcheat turns Bristol Rovers blue to remember Keagan Kirkby

The village of Ditcheat turned out in the blue and white of Bristol Rovers to celebrate the life of Keagan Kirkby on Tuesday, with his boss Paul Nicholls describing him as the "ultimate star player" in his championship-winning stable in a moving tribute.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of the village for the procession led by Highland Hunter, Kirkby's favourite horse, followed by Nicholls, his assistant Charlie Davies, long-serving head lad Clifford Baker and assistant head lad David Rochester before a service at St Mary Magdalene church.

There was a private cremation before a celebration of his life at Castle Cary rugby club, anticipated to go "long into the night".

The funeral of Keagan Kirkby took place at St Mary Magdelene church in Ditcheat on Tuesday Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Kirkby, 25, died while riding in a point-to-point at Charing in Kent last month and his love for horses and racing was a common theme throughout the day. It was Ditcheat legends Kauto Star and Denman who initially inspired him to forge a career in the sport with an aspiration to work for Nicholls. The trainer was among those to speak at the service along with assistant travelling head girl Flo Willis.

The service opened with the theme from Champions and was followed by a recording of James Blunt’s Bonfire Heart, a favourite song of Kirkby and his girlfriend Emily Burge.

The likes of Sir Anthony McCoy, Will Biddick and owner Johnny de la Hey were among those paying respects with many members of the 14-time champion's workforce including jockeys Harry Cobden, Bryony Frost and Lorcan Williams. Paddy Brennan, who had ridden the now Fergal O'Brien-trained Highland Hunter to victory at Newbury on Saturday, was also in attendance and the horse was led up by Kirkby's close friend and former colleague Scott Sainsbury.

Paul Nicholls (centre) arrives at the funeral service of Keagan Kirkby with long-time head lad Clifford Baker (left) Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Nicholls said: "It was an amazing service and day. I know his family were so proud, especially his Mum, that so many people came to pay their respects. We had a lot of owners and a lot of the point-to-point fraternity too. The sun shone and seeing the number of people there was just unbelievable.

"There was blue everywhere, which was great, but one of my farriers had red on as he and Keagan were always arguing about which was best: Bristol City or Bristol Rovers! We went to Castle Cary rugby club and it was totally, absolutely rammed – it was a proper send-off for an amazing man, and I think it'll end up going long into the night.

Staff from Paul Nicholls' yard line the street as Highland Hunter leads Keagan Kirby's funeral procession to St Mary Magdalene church Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

"It was a sad day, but a reflection on what an amazing man he was. I said when I opened my speech, when any team loses a star player it leaves a big hole in that team. He was the ultimate star player and he'll never be forgotten. Clifford said to me in ten years' time we'll be thinking of Keagan as we did today and he's right. It's terribly sad, but he died enjoying what he loved in life."

More than £50,000 was raised for Kirkby's memorial following his death, including winnings of £3,797 from a Taunton race won by Fire Flyer – a horse regularly looked after by Kirkby – a few days after his death by the horse's owner Michael Geoghegan. The six-year-old will line up in the EBF Final at Sandown on Saturday and Nicholls added: "If he wins, it will be Keagan's name on it – he won't be forgotten."

Keagan Kirkby with Blueking D'Oroux at Cheltenham in October of last year Credit: Becky Baily

