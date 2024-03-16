'This rates up there with his top-class best' - the Cheltenham Gold Cup analysed

In a race marking the 100th anniversary of the Gold Cup, GALOPIN DES CHAMPS became the eighth horse to win it more than once. It was not as a strong a field as it might have been, with Hewick and Shishkin notable absentees, but they went a decent gallop in the conditions. The final time was around 20 seconds slower than in 2023.

Emulated the same stable's Al Boum Photo (2019 and 2020) in winning back-to-back Gold Cups, and it was all pretty straightforward. Ridden more prominently than in last year's race, he travelled and jumped smoothly before staying on best in stamina-sapping conditions. He defeated the runner-up by a much reduced margin than he had at Leopardstown, while the departure of old rival Fastorslow eased the way for him, but this still rates up there with his top-class best. It's likely to be Punchestown next for him.

Wasn't at his best when Galopin Des Champs beat him by 23 lengths in the Savills Chase over Christmas, and this much more respectable margin of defeat showed him in a true light. He's never been out of the first two, with The Real Whacker, by a nose in last year's Brown Advisory, the only other horse to beat him. He'll have options at Aintree and Punchestown.

Came here unbeaten in three visits to Cheltenham, winning the last two Ultima Handicap Chases, and went one better than fellow Grand National winner Noble Yeats did in last season's Gold Cup. Having nothing to do with the pace, he began to stay on from the third-last and looked momentarily as if he might be involved in the finish, only to tire up the hill. This was his first run since November and it should put him just right for Aintree, where connections will be hoping for better ground.

Corach Rambler: next stop Aintree Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Brown Advisory winner of 2022 was back on a left-handed circuit and showed prominently for a long way, but his stamina deserted him between the final two fences. The Bowl at Aintree is an obvious target for him.

A seven-length runner-up to Galopin Des Champs a year ago, he had been kept fresh for this since his King George second and he ran a commendable race on ground he disliked.

Ran really well for a horse having only his fifth run over jumps, and might even have been closer but for a notable error three from home. That said, he didn't settle properly so was always likely to struggle to see it out.

PU Monkfish

Last seen over fences in the spring of 2021, he was never a factor and was found to have bled from the nose. He hit the seventh fence halfway up, but such is his physique that he lost little momentum.

Loose horse Fastorslow keeps Galopin Des Champs company Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

PU Gentlemansgame

Absent since beating Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall in November, he was having only his fourth run over fences and found it all too hot.

UR Fastorslow

Has beaten Galopin Des Champs twice since last year's festival but was second to him in the Irish Gold Cup on his most recent run. Given minor wind surgery since, he was on the heels of the leaders when he unshipped his rider seven from home after what looked a fairly innocuous mistake. He caused minor interference to the first two while running loose.

PU The Real Whacker

Ran a bold race in his first-time visor but began to tire from the third-last. He'd have preferred better ground.

PU Nassalam

Routed the Welsh National field off 145, had the testing ground that he needs but couldn't get near to the front and was the first runner beaten. Presumably the Grand National remains the plan.

Read these next:

Ecstasy for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins after glorious Galopin Des Champs gallops to historic Cheltenham Gold Cup double

'He's likely to be spot on for this' - Paul Kealy with six Saturday selections

'He’s a beautiful, beautiful horse. I just want to snuggle him and cuddle him all day'

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.